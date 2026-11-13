PAN card, voter card alone can't establish Indian citizenship: HC

The Gauhati high court has delivered a significant ruling, asserting that PAN cards and Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) alone are insufficient to prove Indian citizenship, underscoring the need for comprehensive supporting documentation in such cases.

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Key Points The Gauhati high court ruled that PAN cards and Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) alone are not sufficient proof of Indian citizenship or family relationships.

The court upheld a Foreigners Tribunal order declaring Kulchan Begum a foreigner, stating that documents like her father's PAN card and voter card, and her own EPIC, were insufficient.

The high court clarified in its November 5 judgment that PAN and EPIC are issued based on self-application without formal enquiry, requiring supplementary records for proof of citizenship.

The court also stated that a person's electoral and political credentials, such as contesting elections or serving as a councillor, do not establish family linkage for citizenship claims.

Inconsistencies in family history, lack of continuous residence proof between 1970 and 1997, and unproven linkage documents led to the dismissal of the petitioner's claim.

The Gauhati high court rejected a woman's claim of Indian citizenship, stating that a PAN card and an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) alone cannot establish Indian citizenship or prove a family relationship unless supported by records used for their issuance.

The court upheld a Foreigners Tribunal order declaring Kulchan Begum from Darrang district a foreigner and dismissed her writ petition.

The woman had challenged a 2018 order by a Foreigners Tribunal in Mangaldai, which declared Kulchan Begum a foreigner who entered India after March 25, 1971.

High court 's Stance On PAN And EPIC As Citizenship Proof

A division bench of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Susmita Phukan Khaund observed that the documents she relied on-including her father's PAN card and voter card and her own electoral identity card-were insufficient to establish her citizenship or her relationship with her claimed parents.

"The PAN card and EPIC exhibited by the petitioner are not proof of citizenship. These are documents that are issued upon self-application without any formal enquiry by the Income Tax Department and Election Commission of India. Therefore, unless the records supplementing the PAN card and EPIC are proved, the said exhibited documents cannot be accepted as proof of Indian citizenship," the high court said in its November 5 judgment.

Petitioner's Claim And Submitted Documents

The petitioner claimed that she was born on April 25, 1977, and was brought up in Luitpar, Kharghuli, in Guwahati.

She identified Sabed Ali and Jaheda Khatun as her grandparents and claimed that their names appeared in the 1966 and 1970 electoral rolls of Nosotra village in the then Kamrup district, while Ali's son Abu Chand Mohammad is her father.

The woman had petitioned that to establish her citizenship, she relied on the electoral rolls of 1966 and 1970, her father's PAN card and EPIC, her own voter identity card, a family ration card, the 2018 electoral roll and an acknowledgement receipt for her National Register of Citizens (NRC) application.

She also pleaded that her father was an Indian citizen whose name appeared in electoral records and who had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Barpeta and the 2011 Assam Assembly election from Baghbar. He had also served as an elected councillor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation in 2013.

Court Finds Insufficiencies In Evidence

The high court , however, held that his electoral and political credentials could not establish her claimed relationship with him.

"A mere fact that the projected father of the petitioner had offered his candidature in Lok Sabha election and State Assembly election and that he was an elected ward member of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, is not sufficient to prove that the petitioner has been able to establish her linkage with the said person," the judgment said.

The court also found inconsistencies in the petitioner's projected family history and the ages recorded in the electoral rolls, stating that her claimed father's name first appeared in the 1997 electoral roll, when he was recorded as 50 years old.

The court observed that no evidence established the continuous residence of her claimed grandparents and father in Assam between 1970 and 1997, a period of 27 years.

The court said the petitioner was required to establish that her grandparents and father had continuously resided in the state.

The bench further observed that the petitioner's documents failed to establish the necessary family linkage and the certificate issued by an Area Sabha representative was not proved by its author.

The ration card and the 2018 electoral roll also failed to establish her relationship with her claimed parents, the court said.

"None of the exhibited documents helps the petitioner discharge her burden under Section 9 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 to prove that she is a citizen of India and the daughter of Indian parents," the judges observed.

The petitioner also submitted a copy of an application in the NRC process, but the court ruled that the document could not be accepted as evidence because the final draft of the NRC was not updated when the Tribunal passed its opinion.

Foreigners Tribunal And Legal Framework

The reference against her was registered in 2000 under the erstwhile Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act, 1983, before being transferred to the Foreigners Tribunal system following the Supreme Court's decision striking down the Act in 2005.

Upholding the Tribunal's opinion, the high court dismissed her writ petition and recalled and revoked the interim bail granted to her on April 18, 2022.

The Foreigners' Tribunals in Assam are quasi-judicial bodies that adjudicate citizenship matters based on lineage and March 25, 1971 as the cut-off date for entering the state.

Those declared foreigners by the FTs can appeal before the high court or the Supreme Court against the order.