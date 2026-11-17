Police in Palwal have successfully apprehended two suspects involved in a series of recent robberies after a brief encounter, with one accused sustaining a gunshot wound, as authorities continue their search for two other accomplices.

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Key Points Two suspects were nabbed in Haryana's Palwal following a brief police encounter on Tuesday.

One accused, identified as Ombir alias Omi, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the retaliatory fire.

The arrested individuals, Ombir and Gaurav, are allegedly involved in three separate robberies that occurred the previous night.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, a magazine, one live cartridge, and four spent casings from the crime scene.

Two other accomplices have been identified, and a special team has been formed to apprehend them.

Police have nabbed two suspects involved in a recent string of robberies in Haryana's Palwal following a brief encounter, during which one of the accused sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said on Tuesday.

Police Operation Leads To Arrests

According to police, on Tuesday morning, a team was stationed at the Kakrali village turn to search for suspects involved in three separate robberies that had occurred in the district the previous night.

During this, they received a tip-off that two suspicious armed individuals were present inside a residential complex located on the Palwal-Hathin road and were allegedly waiting for accomplices before executing a major crime.

Acting on the information, two separate raiding teams were formed, and the residential area was cordoned off.

Seeing police teams, one of the accused allegedly opened fire at the personnel. In the ensuing retaliatory fire, one was struck by a bullet below the right knee. Both individuals were subsequently nabbed, police said.

According to police, the accused were identified as Ombir alias Omi, who was admitted to hospital with bullet injury, and his accomplice Gaurav -- both residents of Palwal.

"The police team recovered a country-made pistol along with its magazine, one live cartridge, and four spent casings from the crime scene. A case has been registered against both accused at the Palwal City police station.

"During interrogation, Gaurav revealed that he, along with his Ombir and two others, had carried out the recent robberies in Palwal. Two other suspects have also been identified, and a special team has been formed to nab them," a senior police officer said.