Palwal Police Bust Inter-State UPI Fraud Gang, Four Arrested

Palwal police have successfully dismantled an inter-state UPI fraud operation, apprehending four individuals in Uttarakhand suspected of illegally transferring Rs 90,000 from a victim's bank account.

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Key Points Palwal police busted an inter-state gang involved in UPI fraud, arresting four members from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

The gang allegedly defrauded a Mindkola resident of Rs 90,000 via UPI on July 22.

The main accused, Maruf Ali and Maninder Singh, along with Alam Khan and Vasu Madak, were arrested on Monday.

All four accused were produced in court on Tuesday and remanded to two days of police custody for further investigation and fund recovery.

Palwal SP Deepti Garg urged the public to be cautious and report cyber fraud immediately to helpline 1930.

Palwal police busted an inter-state gang involved in UPI fraud, arresting its four members from Uttarakhand, officials said on Tuesday. The accused were produced in a city court on Tuesday, which sent them to two days of police custody, they said.

Inter-State Cyber Fraud Operation Uncovered

According to police, Brajlal, a resident of Mindkola, filed a complaint stating that on July 22 cybercriminals illegally transferred Rs 90,000 from his bank account via UPI. Of this amount, Rs 50,000 was transferred to the account of Maruf Ali and Rs 40,000 was transferred to the account of Maninder Singh. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the cybercrime police station, Palwal.

While investigating, based on technical evidence, a police team conducted a raid in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, on Monday and arrested the main accused Maruf Ali and Maninder Singh. After this, police arrested two other co-accused, Alam Khan and Vasu Madak. All four are residents of Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, they added.

"All four accused were produced before the local court today and were taken on two days of police remand to facilitate the recovery of the swindled funds and to investigate the broader network," a senior investigating officer said.

Deepti Garg, Superintendent of Police of Palwal, has appealed to the public not to share personal details related to bank accounts, OTPs, or UPI with any unknown person. In the event of cyber fraud, people should immediately contact the national cyber helpline number 1930 or file a complaint at the nearest cyber police station.