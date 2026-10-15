How Rich 2 Money Defrauded Investors: Police Seek More Victims

Palghar police are actively seeking more victims of the alleged Rich 2 Money Private Limited ponzi scheme, which has already defrauded 48 investors of Rs 5.91 crore through false promises of high returns on market investments.

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Key Points Palghar police on Thursday urged victims of the Rich 2 Money Private Limited ponzi scheme to register complaints.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has so far identified 48 investors defrauded of Rs 5.91 crore.

The accused lured investors with promises of 3 per cent monthly returns on investments in share markets, futures and options, and equities.

The company used formal agreements, post-dated cheques, and land plot promises to build false credibility.

Police believe numerous other citizens in Palghar district may have been victimised and are asked to contact the EOW.

The Palghar police on Thursday appealed to victims of a ponzi scheme allegedly operated by a firm called Rich 2 Money Private Limited to come forward and register complaints.

Understanding The Rich 2 Money Fraud

The probe by the local Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has so far established that 48 investors were systematically defrauded to the tune of Rs 5.91 crore, an official said.

An FIR in the matter was registered in January this year at Boisar police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, the official added.

"The accused lured unsuspecting citizens by promising high returns through investments in the share market, futures and options (F&O) trading, equities, and working capital via the Rich 2 Money company. They assured investors of a lucrative 3 per cent monthly return on their principal amounts," he said.

To build false credibility and gain trust, the company executed formal investment agreements on letterheads, issued post-dated cheques, and promised allocation of land plots, the official added.

"Numerous other citizens across Palghar district may have fallen victim to the company's fraudulent schemes. People are urged to approach EOW at the Superintendent of Police Office or contact Deputy Superintendent of Police (EOW) Varsharani Patil on 9423871437 to provide details of their investments and fraud grievances," he said.