Black Magic Suspicion Leads To Fatal Axe Attack In Palghar

A tragic incident in Palghar, Maharashtra, saw a tribal woman killed and her husband critically injured in an axe attack by a neighbour who suspected them of black magic, highlighting the dangerous superstitions prevalent in some communities.

Key Points A 60-year-old tribal woman died and her husband was seriously injured in an axe attack in Palghar, Maharashtra.

The attacker, Vilas Nakoda (25), suspected the elderly couple of performing black magic on his deceased wife.

Nakoda later attempted suicide by consuming rat poison and is currently battling for life in a hospital.

Police are investigating the tragic incident, which highlights the dangers of superstition-driven violence.

A 60-year-old tribal woman died and her husband was seriously injured when a man in their neighbourhood allegedly attacked them with an axe in Palghar district of Maharashtra on suspicion the couple had performed black magic on his wife, police said on Thursday.

Tragic Attack Over Black Magic Suspicion

The attacker, Vilas Nakoda (25), later attempted suicide by consuming rat poison and is now battling for life in a hospital, Inspector Kiran Pawar of the Dahanu police station said.

The official said the wife of the accused used to fall sick very often and ultimately she died in a village in the district. Nakoda suspected that his neighbours -- Suresh Harji Barkud (65) and his wife Gulab (60) -- had done black magic on them following which she died.

"Hence, out of suspicion he attacked the elderly couple with an axe on Wednesday following which both got severely wounded and were rushed to a nearby hospital. They were moved to a specialised hospital where the elderly woman died on Thursday. Her husband is still critical and undergoing treatment," Pawar said.