Palghar Man Held For Alleged Rape Of Minor Girl

Palghar police have arrested a 24-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl under the pretext of marriage, with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Key Points A 24-year-old man was arrested in Palghar for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

The accused reportedly lured the victim under the pretext of marriage.

The victim initially delayed filing a complaint due to fear of social defamation.

Police have charged the accused under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Further investigation into the Palghar rape case is currently ongoing.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl under the pretext of marriage in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly lured the girl to his friend's place at Boisar in April and established physical relations with her.

The victim told the police that she delayed filing the complaint out of fear of social defamation.

Following her statement, the police arrested the accused under section 64(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway.