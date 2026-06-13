HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » ATS Nabs Ivory Coast National With Rs 1.39 Crore Cocaine

ATS Nabs Ivory Coast National With Rs 1.39 Crore Cocaine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 09:20 IST

x

The Anti-Terrorist Cell in Palghar, Maharashtra, has apprehended an Ivory Coast national with cocaine worth Rs 1.39 crore, sparking an investigation into a potential larger drug trafficking operation.

Key Points

  • An Ivory Coast national was arrested in Palghar, Maharashtra, for possessing cocaine.
  • The Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATS) seized 278 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 1.39 crore.
  • The accused, N' Guessan Marc Koffi, was residing in Nalasopara, Palghar district.
  • Police are investigating potential links to a larger drug trafficking network in the region.

A 38-year-old Ivory Coast national has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATS) from Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly possessing cocaine, valued at Rs 1.39 crore, a Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as N' Guessan Marc Koffi alias Peter Aukrafor, is a native of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast). He is currently residing in Pragati Nagar, Nalasopara (east), police said.

 

Investigation Into Drug Trafficking Network

The raid followed specific information received by the Anti-Terrorist Cell of Tuling Police during patrolling regarding the supply of narcotic substances in the locality, police said.

During a search at the apartment, police recovered 278 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 1.39 crore.

A case has been registered against the accused under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Tulinj police station.

Police are investigating whether the accused was part of a larger drug trafficking network operating in the region, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Thane Police Arrest Nigerian With Rs 78 Lakh Cocaine
Thane Police Arrest Nigerian With Rs 78 Lakh Cocaine
Two Arrested, Juvenile Detained In Palghar Drug Bust
Two Arrested, Juvenile Detained In Palghar Drug Bust
DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹11.25 Crore At Mumbai Airport
DRI Seizes Cocaine Worth ₹11.25 Crore At Mumbai Airport
Two Held with Opium Worth Rs 1 Crore in Navi Mumbai
Nigerian National with Prior Drug Record Arrested in Goa
Nigerian National with Prior Drug Record Arrested in Goa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Ambanis offer prayers at Tirumala temple with family2:49

Ambanis offer prayers at Tirumala temple with family

Watch: IMA's Grand Passing Out Ceremony1:03

Watch: IMA's Grand Passing Out Ceremony

From Kulcha Stall to Team India: Arjun Rajput's Inspiring Rise4:07

From Kulcha Stall to Team India: Arjun Rajput's Inspiring...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO