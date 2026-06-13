ATS Nabs Ivory Coast National With Rs 1.39 Crore Cocaine

The Anti-Terrorist Cell in Palghar, Maharashtra, has apprehended an Ivory Coast national with cocaine worth Rs 1.39 crore, sparking an investigation into a potential larger drug trafficking operation.

Key Points An Ivory Coast national was arrested in Palghar, Maharashtra, for possessing cocaine.

The Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATS) seized 278 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 1.39 crore.

The accused, N' Guessan Marc Koffi, was residing in Nalasopara, Palghar district.

Police are investigating potential links to a larger drug trafficking network in the region.

A 38-year-old Ivory Coast national has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATS) from Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly possessing cocaine, valued at Rs 1.39 crore, a Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as N' Guessan Marc Koffi alias Peter Aukrafor, is a native of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast). He is currently residing in Pragati Nagar, Nalasopara (east), police said.

Investigation Into Drug Trafficking Network

The raid followed specific information received by the Anti-Terrorist Cell of Tuling Police during patrolling regarding the supply of narcotic substances in the locality, police said.

During a search at the apartment, police recovered 278 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 1.39 crore.

A case has been registered against the accused under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Tulinj police station.

Police are investigating whether the accused was part of a larger drug trafficking network operating in the region, officials added.