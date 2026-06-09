Main Accused In Palamu Land Dispute Murder Case Surrenders

The main accused in a fatal land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district, Mantu Singh, has surrendered to authorities, bringing a significant development in the ongoing murder investigation.

Key Points Main accused Mantu Singh surrendered in connection with the Palamu murder case.

The incident stemmed from a land dispute, resulting in one fatality and four injuries.

Police had registered an FIR against 42 individuals, including 17 named accused.

Authorities plan to seek Mantu Singh's remand for detailed interrogation and evidence collection.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining 14 absconding accused involved in the case.

The main accused in the murder of a 23-year-old man during a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Palamu district surrendered before a court on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. The accused, Mantu Singh, had been absconding since May 23, the day of the incident. He has been booked under charges of murder and the Arms Act in the case, he said.

Details Of The Land Dispute And Murder

The incident happened in Rampur village in Chainpur police station area, when Rajendra Singh and his relatives reportedly damaged the boundary wall of Shushila Kunwar, who was carrying out construction on her land due to a dispute with neighbours. During the clash, Kunwar's relative Sikandar Choudhary was shot dead, and four other family members were injured. Police registered an FIR against 42 people, including 17 named accused and the alleged main culprit. Two of the 17 named accused were arrested on May 24 during raids in the village.

"Mantu Singh is the main accused in this case. He surrendered before a session court today. The police will take him on remand to seek factual information and evidence regarding the murder of the victim. He is the one who allegedly started the firing at the incident site that day," Palamu SP Kapil Chaudhary told PTI.

He further said that police have intensified efforts to arrest the remaining 14 named accused who are still absconding.