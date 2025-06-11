HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pakistani man extradited to US over plot to attack Jewish centre on Oct 7 anniversary

Pakistani man extradited to US over plot to attack Jewish centre on Oct 7 anniversary

By Yoshita Singh
June 11, 2025 10:02 IST

A Pakistani citizen living in Canada has been extradited to the United States to face charges for plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a Jewish centre in New York City around the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks, US officials said.

IMAGE: FBI Director Kash Patel announces the extraction news on X. Photograph: @FBIDirectorKash/X

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was extradited to the US on Tuesday in connection with an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

He was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) terrorist organisation and attempting to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

 

Khan is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Khan allegedly tried to enter the US to commit an attack on the Jewish community in New York City, planning an ISIS-inspired mass shooting on October 7, 2024, around the first anniversary of the 2023 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel.

"Major news...earlier this afternoon, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani citizen residing in Canada, was extradited to the United States on charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and attempting to commit acts of terrorism," Patel said in a post on X.

US Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York said Khan planned to use automatic weapons to kill as many members of the Jewish community as possible, all in support of ISIS, the press release said.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
