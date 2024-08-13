News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pakistani intruder shot dead along Punjab border

Pakistani intruder shot dead along Punjab border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 13, 2024 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A suspected Pakistani intruder trying to infiltrate into India from the Punjab border was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) amid an ongoing 'high alert' ahead of Independence Day.

IMAGE: BSF troops stand guard at Abohar Sector. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Picture Service/ANI Photo

A BSF spokesperson said the man was spotted 'surreptitiously' crossing the international boundary in the Dal village of Tarn Taran district around 8.30 pm on Monday and approaching the border fence.

The BSF personnel on duty challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued to advance towards the border security fence, the spokesperson said.

 

"Sensing imminent danger and keeping in view the high alert situation on the border in the wake of the forthcoming Independence Day, the troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder, neutralising him on the spot," he said.

"Vigilant BSF troops once again successfully foiled the nefarious intentions of cross-border terror syndicate to carry out this infiltration bid into the Indian territory from across the border," said the spokesperson.

The BSF, which guards the 553-kilometre-long India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab, has declared a high alert on the frontline from August 10 in the wake of Independence Day events on August 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Pak-China Have Shifted Focus From K To J'
'Pak-China Have Shifted Focus From K To J'
Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu
Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu
Captain among 4 soldiers killed in Doda encounter
Captain among 4 soldiers killed in Doda encounter
Ajit Pawar admits: Made a mistake by...
Ajit Pawar admits: Made a mistake by...
Why stock market is positive on Thermax
Why stock market is positive on Thermax
SEE: Djokovic's golden homecoming
SEE: Djokovic's golden homecoming
Wipro CTO Subha Tatavarti resigns
Wipro CTO Subha Tatavarti resigns

More like this

Odisha: 2 BSF battalions shifted to Jammu post attacks

Odisha: 2 BSF battalions shifted to Jammu post attacks

Govt removes BSF chief, top officers post J-K attacks

Govt removes BSF chief, top officers post J-K attacks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances