Pakistan undecided on attending SCO forum in India; consultations on

Pakistan is currently evaluating its attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's Civilisational Dialogue Forum in India, an invitation that signals a potential diplomatic engagement amidst ongoing bilateral tensions.

FILE IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, in Bishkek on September 1, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan is considering its participation in the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in India later this month.

India extended an invitation to all SCO member countries, including Pakistan, for the November 20-22 meeting in New Delhi.

The invitation is notable given the strained bilateral ties following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent military confrontation.

India has consistently urged SCO members to unite against terrorism and its financing without double standards.

Pakistan on Friday said it will take a final decision on whether to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in India later this month after consultations among relevant institutions.

Foreign office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan confirmed at his weekly media briefing that Pakistan had received an invitation from India to attend the November 20-22 meeting to be held in New Delhi.

"A final decision on participation will be made by the country's leadership following institutional consultations," he said.

SCO Dialogue Invitation And Bilateral Context

India has invited all member countries of the SCO, including Pakistan, to the forum being jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The invitation to Islamabad is significant as it is perhaps the first time New Delhi has invited a senior Pakistani minister to an event in India since the military confrontation between the two countries in May last year.

Pakistan's National Heritage and Culture Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi is learnt to have been invited to attend the meeting.

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all SCO members in keeping with established practice.

India's Stance On Terrorism At SCO

SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, and security intergovernmental bloc comprising India, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Belarus.

The invitation to Pakistan comes against the backdrop of strained bilateral ties following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, and India's subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The military confrontation lasted four days and ended on May 10 following an understanding between the military officials of the two countries.

India has consistently raised the issue of cross-border terrorism at the SCO, maintaining that the grouping must adopt a united approach against terrorism and its financing, without double standards.

At the SCO summit in Bishkek in September, India called on member countries to work together to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism.