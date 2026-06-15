Pakistan to host 'historic signing' of US-Iran peace agreement

Pakistan is set to host the landmark signing ceremony of a peace agreement between the United States and Iran in Geneva, Switzerland, a diplomatic triumph hailed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a 'historic milestone' that promises to end a 107-day conflict and foster global economic stability.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan will host the signing ceremony of a peace agreement between the US and Iran in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 19.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the deal as a 'historic milestone' marking an immediate and permanent end to military action after 107 days of conflict.

The agreement is expected to bring global economic stability, with Pakistan's government vowing to ensure its benefits reach every Pakistani citizen.

Pakistan played a key mediation role, facilitating contacts and diplomatic efforts between Washington, DC and Tehran, with Field Marshal Asim Munir credited for his active involvement.

The Prime Minister thanked Pakistan's political leadership for their support in achieving this diplomatic success.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan would host the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the United States and Iran in Switzerland.

"This is not an agreement between two countries, but it is the success of peace and dialogue -- a diplomatic success," Shehbaz said while briefing the National Assembly about Pakistan's efforts to bring an end to the conflict that threatened the global energy structure.

A Historic Diplomatic Achievement

Shehbaz termed the deal between the US and Iran as a 'historic milestone' of peace, hailing the new dawn that emerged as 'after three months and 16 days of tireless efforts, the US and Iran announced an immediate and permanent end to military action, including in Lebanon'.

He said that throughout the negotiation process, the leadership from both the US and Iran displayed patience and sense under difficult circumstances.

"As a result, the entire world has come to witness this great day," he said.

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.

The peace agreement is scheduled to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland, according to Pakistan prime minister.

He said Pakistan would be 'hosting the signing ceremony' of this historic agreement on June 19 in Geneva, and congratulated the people of Pakistan, the international community and the members of the House.

The premier also said 'today is a day of pride not only for those living in Pakistan but also for Pakistanis living around the world'.

Impact on Global Economy and Pakistan

The prime minister said that his government would bring the fruits of global economic stability resulting from the peace agreement between Iran and the United States to every Pakistani.

"I assure the people that the government will bring the fruits of global economic stability resulting from this peace agreement to every Pakistani," he said.

He said that the devastating effects of this war shook the entire world and its economy and also had a huge impact on Pakistan's economy, which is still ongoing.

Pakistan's Pivotal Mediation Role

Pakistan, which has emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran negotiations, facilitating contacts between Washington, DC and Tehran and hosting diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict, also confirmed the deal.

He while appreciating the role of Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir during the negotiation process said that the Field Marshal played an active role to quell the flames of this war and establish peace.

He said that during the negotiations, there were many occasions when it seemed that the matter would be over soon, but Munir did not lose heart, as a result of which a ceasefire was announced last night.

He also thanked the political leadership of the country, including former premier Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other party heads for supporting the official effort for peace.

Earlier, in the early hours of Monday, the prime minister announced on social media that a peace deal has been reached and the signing will take place on Friday in Switzerland.