Pakistan Confirms Military Action Against Terrorist Hideouts in Afghanistan

Pakistan has confirmed conducting military strikes against alleged terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, escalating tensions and raising questions about cross-border security.

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Pakistan confirms military strikes against terrorist hideouts and military installations in Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

The strikes are part of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, launched in response to alleged attacks by the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan claims the strikes targeted technical support infrastructure and equipment storage used by terrorists.

Pakistani officials report significant casualties and destruction of equipment among the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan asserts that no civilian population or infrastructure was targeted during the operation.

Pakistan on Sunday said security forces hit terrorist positions and military targets in Afghanistan's Kandahar province in overnight strikes.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq on Feb 26 in response to alleged attacks by the Afghan Taliban forces at 53 locations along the 2,600-km-long border.

In a social media post, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the military action in Kandahar and shared its footage.

"On night March 14/15, Pakistan Armed Forces targeted military installations, including terrorist hideouts of Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij," he said.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"In these attacks, Pakistan's forces also destroyed technical support infrastructure and equipment storage facility, in Kandahar, that was being used by Afghan Taliban and terrorists against innocent Pakistani civilians," the minister said.

Tarar said the footage showed "precision engagement by Pakistan on those installations and terrorist camps".

"No civilian population or infrastructure was targeted as falsely propagated by Afghan regime officials and media," he asserted.

Tarar said at least 684 Afghan Taliban personnel have been killed so far, and more than 912 have been injured in the ongoing operations.

Providing an update on the losses of the Taliban, he said 252 posts have been destroyed, and another 44 were captured and destroyed.

He said 229 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns have also been destroyed, adding that 73 terrorists and terrorist support infrastructure locations across Afghanistan have been effectively targeted by air.

Separately, Tarar said a "terrorist jump-off point" at Afghanistan's Badini Post was destroyed by ground forces.

The latest attacks by Pakistan came after drones sent by the Afghan Taliban were shot down, though the debris injured four people, including two children.