How A Drone Strike Prevented A Major Suicide Attack In Pakistan

Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted a potential suicide attack by destroying an explosive-laden vehicle with a drone strike in the volatile North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Pakistani security forces conducted a drone strike to destroy an explosive-laden vehicle in North Waziristan.

The vehicle was reportedly intended for a suicide attack, which was successfully thwarted.

The incident occurred in the Sarah Gharah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a region frequently affected by militant violence and cross-border fighter movements.

Security forces used a drone strike to destroy an explosive-laden vehicle in northwest Pakistan, police said Sunday.

The explosive-laden vehicle was destroyed before reaching its intended destination, police said and claimed it was intended to be used in a suicide attack.

The vehicle was hit in the Sarah Gharah area of the North Waziristan district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

Details regarding casualties or the identities of suspected militants involved are not known.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in northwest Pakistan has faced recurring unrest over the years, driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.