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How A Drone Strike Prevented A Major Suicide Attack In Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 17:06 IST

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Pakistani security forces successfully thwarted a potential suicide attack by destroying an explosive-laden vehicle with a drone strike in the volatile North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces conducted a drone strike to destroy an explosive-laden vehicle in North Waziristan.
  • The vehicle was reportedly intended for a suicide attack, which was successfully thwarted.
  • The incident occurred in the Sarah Gharah area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
  • Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a region frequently affected by militant violence and cross-border fighter movements.

Security forces used a drone strike to destroy an explosive-laden vehicle in northwest Pakistan, police said Sunday.

The explosive-laden vehicle was destroyed before reaching its intended destination, police said and claimed it was intended to be used in a suicide attack.

 

The vehicle was hit in the Sarah Gharah area of the North Waziristan district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

Details regarding casualties or the identities of suspected militants involved are not known.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region in northwest Pakistan has faced recurring unrest over the years, driven by militant violence, cross-border movement of fighters from Afghanistan and repeated military operations.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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