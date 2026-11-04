Home  » News » Pakistan ratifies defence cooperation pact with Kuwait

Pakistan ratifies defence cooperation pact with Kuwait

By Sajjad Hussain November 04, 2026 23:17 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Pakistan has officially ratified a significant defence cooperation agreement with Kuwait, aiming to bolster bilateral military ties through joint exercises, manufacturing, and technological exchange.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pakistan on Wednesday ratified a defence cooperation agreement with Kuwait.
  • The pact, concluded on June 11, 2023, aims to strengthen bilateral military ties.
  • Cooperation areas include military manufacturing, electronic communications, scientific research, and joint military exercises.
  • A joint military committee will oversee the implementation of the agreement.
  • The agreement is valid for five years and will automatically renew.

Pakistan on Wednesday ratified a defence cooperation agreement with Kuwait, nearly five months after the two countries concluded the pact to strengthen bilateral military ties.

The decision was taken at a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

 

Details Of The Bilateral Defence Agreement

"The federal cabinet ratified a defence cooperation agreement between Pakistan and Kuwait," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a handout.

The Kuwaiti government had ratified the agreement on July 19, it said.

The agreement, which aims to foster cooperation in the defence sector between the two nations, was concluded on June 11, 2023, according to the PMO.

It provides for cooperation in military manufacturing, electronic communications systems, scientific research, military media, and cultural and sports activities.

A joint military committee will oversee the agreement's implementation, including organising joint military exercises, official visits and other cooperative programmes.

The pact also provides for protecting confidential military information and resolving any disputes arising from it through diplomatic channels.

The agreement will remain in force for five years and will automatically renew unless either country decides to terminate it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

pakistankuwaitdefence cooperationmilitary agreementbilateral ties

More From Rediff

When Patel Said He Would Resign...

When Patel Said He Would Resign...
'Rahul Is Not Leaving Any Scope For Compromise'

'Rahul Is Not Leaving Any Scope For Compromise'
'IAF Takes China, Pakistan Threats Seriously'

'IAF Takes China, Pakistan Threats Seriously'

Related Stories

With Saudi attacked, is Pakistan ready to join Gulf War?

With Saudi attacked, is Pakistan ready to join Gulf War?

Web Stories

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled
Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers