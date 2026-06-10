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Militant Drone Attack Injures Seven Policemen In Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 17:15 IST

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A drone strike by unidentified militants in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has injured seven policemen, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region often attributed to groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A drone strike by unidentified militants injured seven policemen in northwest Pakistan.
  • The attack targeted a police convoy in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province using a quadcopter.
  • The incident occurred during an ongoing anti-militant operation in the Dargah Shahidan area.
  • Security forces have initiated a search operation following the attack.
  • The Pakistani government frequently attributes such attacks to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) since their ceasefire ended in November 2022.

A drone strike on a police convoy by unidentified militants on Wednesday injured seven policemen in northwest Pakistan, officials said.

According to the officials, the convoy was attacked using a quadcopter in the Karak district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

 

Details Of The Attack

The police said that an operation against the militants in the Dargah Shahidan area of the district was underway when the attack took place. Seven policemen were injured in the attack and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The federal government accuses the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan of carrying out attacks on civilians as well as government infrastructure, especially in provinces bordering Afghanistan, after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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