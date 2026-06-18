Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif signs US-Iran peace deal

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday signed the historic peace deal between the United States and Iran as a guarantor; the agreement will see the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signs the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran. Photograph: Screen grab/@PakPMO/X

Key Points Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as a guarantor, mediating a peace deal between the US and Iran.

The agreement, already signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, aims to restore peace in West Asia.

Key outcomes include the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

Sharif praised Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for their commitment to diplomacy and peaceful resolution.

Pakistan, along with Qatar, played a crucial role as a mediator, hosting initial peace talks that led to the breakthrough.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding -- aimed at restoring peace in West Asia -- as the key mediator of the negotiations, his office said. The document was already signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.

Sharif's signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) -- in which Washington and Tehran are the two main parties -- comes a day ahead of a planned ceremony in Switzerland, where key negotiators from the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar are expected to gather.

Historic Agreement Signed

"Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as a guarantor. Signatures of US President Donald Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian are present on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," Sharif's office said in a post on X.

The Pakistan Prime Minister's Office also shared photographs and videos of him signing the document on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Sharif hailed Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for restoring peace in West Asia, as he announced that the signing of the document will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the US will immediately lift its naval blockade.

Trump on Wednesday signed the memorandum of understanding at the Palace of Versailles in France, where he had dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron after the G7 summit. Later, Iranian media posted photos of President Pezeshkian holding a copy of the signed document before a camera.

Commitment to Diplomacy

Sharif on Thursday said that the signing of the agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, as he thanked West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye and Egypt for their contribution.

The peace process was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar, who initially got a two-week ceasefire agreement on April 8. The ceasefire was extended till the completion of the talks.

Pakistan -- which eventually emerged as the key mediator -- hosted the first round of peace talks in April which was attended by senior leaders from both sides but they failed to clinch a deal.

"I am honoured to announce that the historic 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Sharif said in a post on X on Thursday.

Impact on Regional Stability

He further said: "Islamabad MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, the Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade."

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world's total energy supplies pass in normal times. It has been effectively blocked since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Sharif on Thursday offered "heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation" to Trump, saying his "steadfast commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution have once again helped end a conflict that could have led to devastating consequences for the region and beyond".

He also praised "the dedication and tireless efforts" of the US negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy for West Asia Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, for their contributions.

The Pakistani leader expressed "profound respect and appreciation" for Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian for their "wisdom, foresight and statesmanship in embracing the cause of peace".

Sharif praises Iranian team

In his post, he also appreciated the Iranian negotiating team, including parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, whose "patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing this agreement to fruition".

The prime minister further said: "I would especially like to acknowledge the sincere efforts and constructive engagement of the leadership of the State of Qatar in helping reach this point. I also highly commend the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Turkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt for their indispensable role and invaluable contributions in this regard."

He also mentioned the name of Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, saying: "tireless efforts, selfless dedication and instrumental role were critical in facilitating this breakthrough and advancing the cause of peace and regional stability."