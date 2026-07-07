Will take 'necessary steps' to ensure Pak share of water under IWT: Army

Pakistan's top military brass has firmly resolved to secure the nation's rightful share of water under the Indus Water Treaty, while also addressing cross-border terrorism and reaffirming support for Kashmiris.

IMAGE: A view of the Indus river in Kargil district in Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan's military resolved to ensure its "rightful share" of water under the Indus Water Treaty.

The decision follows India's punitive measures, including putting the IWT in abeyance, after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The military expressed serious concerns over militant groups operating from Afghan Taliban-controlled territory.

Pakistan affirmed its right to defend against terrorism and will continue Intelligence-Based Operations.

The forum reiterated Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiris.

Pakistan's top military brass on Monday resolved to take "all necessary measures" to ensure what it called the country's "rightful share" of water under the Indus Water Treaty.

India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan a day after last year's Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year.

One of the major steps was putting in "abeyance" the 1960 vintage IWT, which has governed the distribution and use of the Indus river and its tributaries since then.

Pakistan's Stance On Indus Water Treaty

The 276th Corps Commanders' Conference, chaired by Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, "expressed resolute commitment to undertake all measures necessary to ensure availability of Pakistan's rightful share of water as per the directives of the government and inspirations of the people of Pakistan," the army said in a statement.

The forum reaffirmed the guidance given in the National Security Committee (NSC) directive of April 24, 2025, the army said. The NSC meeting held on April 24 last year decided to treat any act of stopping or diverting water as "an act of war."

Addressing Regional Security Threats

The forum reviewed the prevailing security environment, expressing satisfaction over the operational preparedness, professionalism, and combat readiness of the Pakistan Armed Forces. It expressed "serious concerns over the continued use of territory under the control of the Afghan Taliban regime" by militant groups to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

"Pakistan has an unequivocal right to defend its people from terrorism and the Armed Forces shall continue Intelligence-Based Operations against terrorism emanating from Afghan Taliban controlled territory under the ambit of Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq," it said.

The forum also reaffirmed Pakistan's "unyielding diplomatic, political and moral support" to the Kashmiris.

Munir called upon the commanders to maintain the highest standards of vigilance, operational readiness and professional excellence, emphasising integrated responses to conventional, sub-conventional and hybrid threats.