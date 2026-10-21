Pakistan, Maldives sign agreements on defence, maritime security

Pakistan and the Maldives have significantly bolstered their bilateral ties by signing 20 Memorandums of Understanding, encompassing crucial areas like defence, maritime security, technology, and trade, during Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's landmark visit to Islamabad.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right) with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, Islamabad, October 21, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy, @CMShehbaz/X

Key Points Pakistan and the Maldives signed 20 MoUs on Wednesday to enhance cooperation in defence, maritime security, IT, cybersecurity, AI, and various other sectors.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to Islamabad, the first by a Maldivian president in 11 years, marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Muizzu agreed to increase bilateral trade from USD 13.9 million to USD 200 million in the next two years.

Pakistan committed to providing 1,00,000 olive cuttings and 1,00,000 seeds for a 5 million tree plantation drive in the Maldives and technical expertise for data centres.

The visit underscored existing educational ties, with many Maldivian students in Pakistan and Pakistani health professionals serving in the Maldives.

Pakistan and the Maldives on Wednesday signed 20 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including defence, maritime security and artificial intelligence.

The agreements were inked during the visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a three-day visit at the invitation of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Muizzu's visit is the first by a Maldivian president in 11 years, and coincides with the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations established between the two countries in 1966.

The MoUs signed in the presence of leaders of both countries pertained to defence cooperation, maritime security, cooperation in the fields of information technology, cybersecurity and AI.

The MoUs also include combating illicit trafficking and narcotics, social protection, health and cooperation between the food regulatory authorities, recruitment of health professionals, promotion of vocational training, youth and sports development, enhancing air connectivity, cooperation between police academies and pacts of the Civil Services Commission of Maldives with the Federal Public Service Commission and the Civil Service Academy.

Separate pacts on cooperation in agriculture, trade, fisheries, environment, education, tourism, and arts and culture were also signed.

Comprehensive Bilateral Agreements Signed

PM Sharif and President Muizzu held talks ahead of the signing of the MoUs and addressed a joint press conference after the signing ceremony.

Addressing the press conference, PM Sharif said that the two countries would continue working on strengthening these relations in future.

PM Sharif told Muizzu that he would be happy to personally work with him "to translate these written MoUs into action with prompt decision-making and speedy implementation".

He said that the two sides held "very productive and very fruitful discussion" which encompassed "economic and trade relations, our strategic defence cooperation, our support for training of our brothers and sisters from Maldives in Pakistan in various walks of life; police, defence, education, health and many other" fields.

Boosting Economic And Strategic Cooperation

PM Sharif announced that both sides had agreed to increase their bilateral trade from USD 13.9 million to USD 200 million in the next two years, adding that their ties "do not reflect the true strength of our economic cooperation".

He also announced that Pakistan would provide 1,00,000 olive cuttings and 1,00,000 seeds of various plant species to promote the plantation of 5 million trees in the Maldives.

Pakistan also agreed to provide technical expertise to the Maldives, which was trying to establish data centres in other places.

He also said that a large number of Maldivian students were receiving education in Pakistani universities and colleges, particularly in the field of healthcare, and that 250 Pakistani doctors and other paramedics were serving in the Maldives.

Educational And Technical Exchange

The Maldivian president was later conferred with an honorary doctorate in politics by the International Islamic University Islamabad.

Earlier, Muizzu was welcomed at the Prime Minister's House with a guard of honour, a statement issued by the PM Office said.

The visiting dignitary also planted a sapling at the PM House, and prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of both countries.

The visit is especially important, as it is the first by a Maldivian president since 2015, when former president Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom undertook a two-day state visit to Pakistan.