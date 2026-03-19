Pakistan: Karachi Hit by Deadly Rainstorms, Leaving 19 Dead

Devastating rainstorms in Karachi, Pakistan, have claimed at least 19 lives, prompting warnings for continued severe weather and highlighting the urgent need for safety precautions.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points At least 19 people have died in Karachi, Pakistan, due to rain-related incidents including building collapses and electrocution.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rainy weather and strong winds, urging residents to stay home.

Most incidents occurred in low-lying and lower-income areas of Karachi, highlighting vulnerability to severe weather.

Rescue teams are still clearing rubble from collapsed structures, with the potential for more casualties.

Power outages are widespread due to tripped feeders, compounding the challenges faced by Karachi residents.

At least 19 people have been killed in various rain-related incidents in Pakistan's Karachi which was hit by heavy showers, thunderstorms and heavy winds.

The casualties on Wednesday night were the result of roofs and walls collapsing, electrocution, trees and signboards falling due to the heavy rain and gusty winds.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rainy weather and strong winds for Thursday.

SSP Korangi Sanghar Malik said that 12 people were killed when a roof and wall of a telephone exchange collapsed on them while they were sitting underneath it having tea.

"The heavy winds, thunderstorms and rains caused the collapse in Mochko Goth in Saeedabad area," he said.

He said rescue teams were still clearing the rubble and there could be more survivors or bodies underneath.

Most of the rain-related incidents occurred in the low-lying and lower income areas of the metropolitan city.

Impact of the Storms

The Deputy Inspector General of Police South, Asad Raza, told the media on Thursday morning that other casualties were reported in Korangi where a couple died when the roof of their house collapsed while in Malir two persons were struck by lightning.

He said casualties were also reported from Majeed Colony in Landhi area while in the Clifton area, the body of a woman was recovered from under a fallen tree trunk.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab in a public service message advised people to remain home and avoid unnecessary travel on Thursday.

Geo TV also reported that dozens of feeders had also tripped because of the heavy rain leaving many areas of the city without power.

Weather Forecast and Warnings

The Met Office has also predicted showers in other parts of Sindh for the next two days.

"Rain and thunderstorms with strong winds and isolated hailstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls was forecast in Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu districts," it said in a statement.