A 17-year-old student in Lahore, Pakistan, has been arrested for allegedly plotting to bomb his educational institution after seeking guidance from Claude AI on explosive preparation, highlighting the growing concerns over AI misuse in potential criminal activities.

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Key Points A 17-year-old student was arrested in Lahore on Monday for allegedly plotting to bomb his educational institution.

The arrest was prompted by information from the US FBI and Claude AI, detailing the student's conversations with the chatbot about making explosives.

The teenager reportedly sought guidance from Claude AI on mixing chemicals like potassium ammonium nitrate and sugar for an explosive device.

Authorities recovered the suspect's laptop containing conversation data, but no explosives or weapons were found during the raid.

A psychological assessment is being conducted to understand the motive behind the alleged attack plan.

Pakistan's anti-cybercrime agency has arrested a 17-year-old student for allegedly plotting to blow up his educational institution using an improvised explosive device, following information shared by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Claude AI, an official said on Tuesday.

AI Chatbot Used For Explosive Guidance

According to National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Additional Director Lahore Atif Ameer, the suspect was arrested from his residence on Bedian Road on Monday after the agency received information from the FBI and Claude AI about his conversations with the chatbot concerning the preparation of explosives and an alleged attack on a government educational institution.

The teenager had sought guidance from Claude on mixing chemicals, including potassium ammonium nitrate and sugar, to prepare an explosive device capable of damaging a major building.

Claude, developed by US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic, is a generative AI chatbot capable of answering questions, analysing information and assisting with writing and coding.

Investigation Underway

"The suspect, a first-year student at a Lahore college, had expressed his intention to carry out the attack while enjoying a cup of coffee," he said.

He said the agency had recovered the laptop allegedly used by the suspect to access the AI platform. The device contained data relating to the conversations. However, no explosives or weapons were recovered during the raid.

The NCCIA has registered a case against the suspect under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 and the Pakistan Penal Code.

The official said a psychological assessment had also been conducted to determine what prompted the teenager to contemplate the alleged attack, while forensic examination of his mobile phone was under way.

The NCCIA has yet to establish whether the suspect had a personal grudge against the institution or whether the alleged plan had progressed beyond online discussions.

Ameer said threatening or violent content shared on AI platforms, including ChatGPT, DeepSeek and Claude, could be reported to law enforcement agencies.