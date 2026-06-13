Pakistan boosts defence spending by 17.6% in new Budget

Among the key expenses, the federal government will spend PKRs 8,054 billion on debt service and interest payments. Another PKRs 1169 billion has been allocated for pension expenditure and PKRs 1091 billion for subsidies..

IMAGE: A Pakistani soldier salutes standing alongside an air defence missile system during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. Photograph: Saiyna Bashir/Reuters

Key Points The federal budget targets a 4% GDP growth, with major expenses on debt service and pensions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasised economic stability and ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund.

The budget session saw protests from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf over Imran Khan's continued incarceration.

No new development schemes were announced, and the government aims to cut expenditures across all tiers.

Pakistan on Friday hiked its defence spending by 17.6 percent to PKRs 3,000 billion, marking a significant increase from last year. Last year, the government allocated PKRs 2550 billion for defence, which was 20 percent higher than the previous year.

"The government has made a significant increase in the defence budget," Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb said while presenting the budget 2026-27 before the National Assembly.

Aurangzeb said that the total federal budget is estimated at PKRs 18,771 billion and the "GDP growth target is 4 percent".

Among the key expenses, the federal government will spend PKRs 8,054 billion on debt service and interest payments. Another PKRs 1169 billion has been allocated for pension expenditure and PKRs 1091 billion for subsidies.

The size of the federal government Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) has been set at PKRs 1,000 billion for the next fiscal year.

Among the income, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set a tax collection target of PKRs 15,264 billion, while the government expects to generate PKRs 5,336 billion in non-tax revenue. The privatisation proceeds during the next financial year are expected to be PKRs 4.012 billion.

For the upcoming fiscal year, the government has set an export target of USD 32.8 billion and an import target of USD 70 billion. No new development schemes were announced in the budget.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a federal cabinet meeting at the Parliament House and formally approved the budget. The premier said that it was his government's third budget during the current tenure and promised "measures for tax relief and economic progress".

He also mentioned lengthy discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the budget-making process, including his phone call with its Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"Today, our economy is stable, and we should hope that with this third budget, [...] the wheel of our economy will pick up pace on the condition that we collectively work hard around the clock and stand ready to fulfil our responsibilities," he emphasised.

He said coalition partners agreed to cut development and other expenditures at all tiers of the federation and jointly create fiscal space next year for additional "strategic needs".

Meanwhile, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was present during the budget session, but it protested against the continued incarceration of its leader Imran Khan.

Earlier, opposition leaders reiterated their demand for a meeting with Khan, vowing to continue their protest campaign until such a meeting takes place.

A day earlier, the government unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) for FY2025-26, with Aurangzeb saying that the GDP grew by 3.7 per cent but missed its growth target due to external shocks.