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Home  » News » Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in PoK, all onboard killed

Pakistan Army helicopter crashes in PoK, all onboard killed

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: June 10, 2026 18:02 IST

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A Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter tragically crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to a technical fault, resulting in the loss of all personnel on board and prompting an immediate inquiry into the fatal incident.

Pak Army helicopter crashes in PoK

IMAGE: Smoke billows from the site after an Mi-17 helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad, PoK, on June 10, 2026. Photograph: Naseer ud Din/Reuters

Key Points

  • A Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday.
  • All personnel on board were killed, with no survivors reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
  • The crash occurred during take-off and is attributed to a technical fault, prompting a board of inquiry.
  • This incident follows two other fatal helicopter crashes in Pakistan in September and August 2025.

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, killing all personnel on board, the army said.

"There were no survivors," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, said, without giving the number of those killed.

 

Investigation Underway

In a brief statement, it said that the accident occurred 'during take-off due to a technical fault'.

Rescue and recovery teams immediately reached the crash site.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident.

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and all ranks of the army 'express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families', the ISPR said.

Recent Helicopter Crashes in Pakistan

In September 2025, five personnel were killed after an army helicopter crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district after a 'technical fault'.

In August 2025, a helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed in the Mohmand district due to bad weather, killing two pilots and three crew members.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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