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Pakistan Army Mi-17 Helicopter Crash: All Personnel Dead

By Sajjad Hussain
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 18:57 IST

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A Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter tragically crashed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir due to a technical fault, killing all personnel on board, prompting a high-level inquiry and widespread condolences from Pakistani leadership.

Photographs: ANI on X

Photographs: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A Pakistan Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of all personnel on board.
  • The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the accident occurred 'during take-off due to a technical fault'.
  • A formal board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the fatal accident.
  • President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other top leaders expressed profound grief and offered condolences to the bereaved families.
  • This incident follows other fatal helicopter crashes in Pakistan, including one in Gilgit-Baltistan last year and another in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in August 2025.

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, killing all personnel on board, the army said.

"There were no survivors," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, said, without giving the number of those killed.

 

Investigation Into Pakistan Army Helicopter Crash

In a brief statement, it said that the accident occurred "during take-off due to a technical fault". Rescue and recovery teams immediately reached the crash site. A board of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact technical cause of the accident.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed grief and sorrow over the accident. In separate statements, they extended their heartfelt sympathies to the families of those killed in the accident. Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and all ranks of the army "express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families", the ISPR said.

In September last year, an army helicopter crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district, killing five personnel. In August 2025, a helicopter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government crashed in the Mohmand district due to bad weather, killing five people, including both pilots.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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