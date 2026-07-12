Pak woman, son held in Karnataka with voter ID, ration card

The Karnataka police have arrested a Pakistani mother and son for allegedly acquiring Indian ration and voter ID cards through fraudulent means, highlighting a serious breach of national identity protocols.

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Key Points Two Pakistani nationals, Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen, were arrested in Chikkaballapura, Karnataka.

They are accused of illegally obtaining an Indian ration card and voter identity card by suppressing their Pakistani nationality.

The inquiry revealed Farah Naz married an Indian national in the UAE, and her son Mohammed Fardeen was born in Pakistan.

Both the fraudulently obtained ration card and voter identity card have been cancelled by authorities.

A criminal case has been registered against the mother and son under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Foreigners Act, and Representation of the People Act.

Two Pakistani nationals were arrested in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district after an inquiry found that they had allegedly obtained a ration card and voter identity card by suppressing facts regarding their nationality, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Farah Naz and her son Mohammed Fardeen, have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Foreigners Act and the Representation of the People Act.

Further investigation is in progress, Chikkaballapura superintendent of police Kushal Chouksey said in a statement.

Investigation Reveals Nationality Fraud

"Credible information was received that Farah Naz and her son Mohammed Fardeen, both Pakistani nationals, had obtained a ration card and voter ID," the SP said.

According to the statement, an inquiry revealed that Mohammed Ayub Khan, a native of Bagepalli, who was working in the United Arab Emirates, had married Farah Naz, a Pakistani national, in the UAE.

The couple has four children, of whom Mohammed Fardeen was born in Pakistan.

The officer said that Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen are Pakistani nationals, while Mohammed Ayub Khan and the couple's other three children are Indian nationals.

The family is currently residing in Bagepalli.

Fraudulent Documents Cancelled

The SP said that after Chikkaballapura police sought clarification, the deputy commissioner verified the records and cancelled the ration card "as it had been obtained by suppressing material facts regarding nationality."

The voter identity card was also cancelled by the competent authority, the statement added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Tahsildar of Bagepalli, a criminal case was registered against Farah Naz and Mohammed Fardeen under the appropriate provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Foreigners Act and the Representation of the People Act.

"Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is in progress," the SP said.