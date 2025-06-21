Pak to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after India clash truce

The Pakistani government has decided to formally recommend US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" during the recent conflict between India and Pakistan, as reported by The Dawn.

IMAGE: US President Donald J Trump speaks at a dinner he hosted for Republican senators at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, February 7, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The conflict ended in a ceasefire after several days of cross-border shelling.

In a post shared on X, the government said the international community had "bore witness to unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression, which constituted a grave violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly," Dawn reported.

Following the Indian aggression, Pakistan "launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos -- a measured, resolute, and precise military response", the post read.

It noted that the response was executed to exercise the country's "fundamental right to self-defence" and "carefully to re-establish deterrence", defending its "territorial integrity while consciously avoiding civilian harm," Dawn reported.

The post further read that "at a moment of heightened regional turbulence", President Trump "demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi," Dawn reported.

It continued that the US president "de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond," as reported by Dawn.

"This intervention stands as a testament to his [Trump's] role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue," it added.

"Durable peace in South Asia would remain elusive until the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning Jammu and Kashmir," it observed, as reported by Dawn.

The government noted that President Trump's leadership during the 2025 Pakistan-India crisis "manifestly showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building".

In conclusion, the post read that Pakistan remains hopeful that Trump's "earnest efforts" will continue to contribute towards regional and global stability, particularly in the context of ongoing crises in the Middle East, including the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran, as reported by Dawn.

Trump has repeatedly said that the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours agreed to a ceasefire after talks mediated by the US, and that the hostilities ended after he urged the countries to focus on trade instead of war, Dawn reported.

The cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was reportedly agreed upon following a call from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations to his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai.

During the conversation, the Pakistani DGMO proposed an end to hostilities, which was accepted by the Indian side, leading to a cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions starting from 5:00 pm on May 10.

However, Lieutenant General Ghai later disclosed that the cessation of hostilities was short-lived, as Pakistan violated the agreement with cross-border firing and drone intrusions just hours after it took effect.

The conflict had initially intensified after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This operation was a direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national.

The Indian military's retaliatory strikes were followed by increased cross-border shelling from Pakistan and a series of counter-responses by the Indian Armed Forces.