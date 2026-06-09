Pakistani Boy Detained After Crossing LoC In Poonch

A 14-year-old Pakistani boy has been detained by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after reportedly inadvertently crossing the Line of Control (LoC), prompting an investigation into the circumstances before his potential repatriation.

Key Points A 14-year-old Pakistani boy was detained by the Indian Army in Poonch district.

The boy reportedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) inadvertently from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

He is currently undergoing questioning by security agencies to ascertain the circumstances.

Authorities anticipate his repatriation following the completion of the investigation.

A 14-year-old Pakistani boy was detained by the Army after crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into the Indian side in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The teenager was intercepted by the alert troops in the forward area shortly after he crossed the border in Nagri Tekri area of Mendhar sector, they said.

Inadvertent LoC Crossing Under Investigation

According to the officials, preliminary investigations indicated that he may have inadvertently strayed across the LoC from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The boy was taken into custody for questioning and was being treated in accordance with established procedures, the officials said, adding security agencies were conducting further inquiries to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the crossing and to rule out any security concerns.

They said the boy is likely to be repatriated after the completion of the investigation.