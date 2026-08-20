Pak summons US envoy, lodges strong protest over Sergio Gor's J-K remarks

Pakistan has lodged a strong diplomatic protest with the United States, summoning its Charge d'Affaires over US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's recent remarks characterising Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India.

IMAGE: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (right) enjoys a shikara ride at Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, August 19, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Pakistan lodged a strong diplomatic protest with the US over Ambassador Sergio Gor's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.

US Ambassador Gor stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India during his visit to Srinagar.

Pakistan's Foreign Office rejected this characterisation, reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory.

Pakistan highlighted that the US ambassador's statement contradicted the US's long-standing position and commitment to international law regarding the dispute.

The demarche urged the US to maintain consistency in its public statements concerning the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker and lodged a "strong demarche" over remarks by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor regarding Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the union territory.

In Srinagar, Gor told reporters on Wednesday that Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India and an incredibly beautiful place.

Gor, who took a 'shikara' ride at the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, also said that the US will reconsider the advisories on travel to Jammu and Kashmir as the central government and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have taken steps to make it a safer place.

Pakistan's Strong Demarche

Hours after his remarks, Pakistan's Foreign Office summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad and lodged a "strong demarche" over the comments made by Gor, who is also the Trump administration's Special Envoy to South and Central Asia.

"Pakistan strongly condemned and categorically rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a 'part of India'," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Contradicting US Stance

"It was underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory, awaiting final disposition in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," the statement added.

It was further highlighted that the "irresponsible statement" by the US ambassador "negated the long-standing and well-documented position of the United States on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and also ran contrary to the US commitment to the supremacy of international law and the UN Charter," it said.

While appreciating President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue in the aftermath of the four-day conflict in May last year, the US side "was urged to ensure that its public statements remain consistent with the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement added.