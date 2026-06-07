Pak steps up US-Iran peace push with third ministerial visit to Tehran

It is Naqvi's third visit to Iran in recent weeks, as Pakistan leads a diplomatic push to bring the two sides to the table to end the ongoing conflict.

IMAGE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi(left), in Tehran, Iran, May 17, 2026. Photograph: Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Key Points Pakistan is actively leading diplomatic efforts to de-escalate rising tensions between the two nations.

The conflict in West Asia, which began in February with US/Israel attacks on Iran, has impacted global energy markets and trade.

Pakistan previously hosted direct talks between the US and Iran in April, though a deal was not reached.

Naqvi consulted with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before his visit, receiving guidance on the peace mission.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Tehran on Saturday to push for peace amidst rising tensions between the US and Iran, according to media reports.

It is Naqvi's third visit to Iran in recent weeks, as Pakistan leads a diplomatic push to bring the two sides to the table.

Upon his arrival in Tehran, Naqvi was received by his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni, Iran's state-run Press TV reported.

During his visit, Naqvi will hold talks with various top officials, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

Before departing for Iran, Naqvi met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"Consultations also took place between the prime minister and the interior minister regarding his upcoming visit to Tehran. The prime minister provided guidance related to the visit," the statement said.

The interior minister also briefed Sharif on his recent meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Naqvi met his Iranian counterpart Momeni in Bishkek a day earlier, where they exchanged views on Pakistan-Iran relations and recent regional developments, according to a post by the Interior Ministry on X.

The meeting with Sharif was about the measures being taken to maintain peace and security across the country and ensure the protection of citizens, the PMO statement said.

The conflict in West Asia, which has paralysed global energy markets and disrupted trade, began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory action by Tehran.

The conflict was halted when a ceasefire was brokered on April 8. Since then, the two sides have been exchanging messages through Pakistan for peace talks.

In April, Pakistan hosted the first direct talks between the US and Iran, but the two countries failed to reach a deal.