Pak speaker, deputy speaker quit amid political drama

Pak speaker, deputy speaker quit amid political drama

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 10, 2022 01:25 IST
IMAGE: Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri resigned on Saturday night minutes after the crucial session of the house resumed for after a break of over three hours.

The crucial session of the house began at 10:30 am (11:00 IST) with Speaker Qaiser, a senior member of Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, in chair. Since then, the session was adjourned thrice for one reason or another.

 

After announcing resignation, he asked Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N to chair the proceedings, who is now conducting the proceedings.

Process of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan has just started.

