Pakistan has deployed troops to Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the kingdom's defence capabilities and underscoring a deep strategic partnership amidst mounting regional security concerns and the framework of the Makkah Defence Alliance.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pakistan has deployed troops to Saudi Arabia to bolster its defence capabilities, following a meeting of the Makkah Defence Alliance's top decision-making body in Islamabad.

The deployment underscores Pakistan's unwavering commitment to Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, rooted in a longstanding strategic partnership.

The Makkah Defence Alliance, involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye, includes a pact signed on August 7, 2026, stipulating that an armed attack against one member is an attack against all.

The deployment occurs amidst heightened regional tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, with the alliance maintaining its defensive nature and troops not crossing into Yemen.

Pakistan has sent troops to Saudi Arabia to reinforce the kingdom's defence capabilities amid mounting regional security concerns, a day after the Makkah Defence Alliance's top decision-making body met in Islamabad, the Army said on Sunday.

Pakistan's Commitment to Saudi Security

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a send-off ceremony for the troops was held on Saturday. However, it did not disclose the number of personnel being deployed to the kingdom.

The ceremony came a day after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye reaffirmed their collective resolve to safeguard the kingdom's sovereignty at a meeting on Friday of the Makkah Defence Alliance's Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Islamabad.

In August, Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia inked a trilateral agreement to treat an attack on any of the countries as an attack against all three.

"The military deployment reflects Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in the longstanding strategic partnership and fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries," the ISPR said.

It reiterated Islamabad's commitment to safeguarding the kingdom's security and the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain (two holy mosques).

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the chief guest at the send-off ceremony, which was also attended by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugamy, Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Omer Ahmed Bokhari and Lahore Corps Commander Lt Gen Muhammad Umer Bashir.

The troops will perform their assigned duties within Saudi territory under existing commitments and the agreed framework of defence cooperation, the ISPR said, adding that their deployment would help strengthen the kingdom's defensive capabilities amid emerging security challenges.

Addressing Regional Security Concerns

At Friday's meeting, the three alliance members also denounced what they described as "persistent and heinous" Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Pakistan has repeatedly condemned the attacks, terming them a violation of the kingdom's sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks by the Houthis in Yemen, with the group targeting cities, oil facilities and shipping since fighting in Yemen's civil war intensified in July.

Understanding Defence Alliances and Pacts

Islamabad and Riyadh have entered into two defence arrangements aimed at strengthening collective deterrence: the bilateral Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) and the trilateral Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, which also includes Turkiye.

Signed on August 7, 2026 the Makkah pact stipulates that an armed attack against any one of its members would be treated as an attack against all. At a meeting in Riyadh in October, the three countries also agreed to the rapid deployment of military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia.

The alliance, however, has yet to publicly outline its military doctrine, the composition of its forces, command arrangements or procedures for a collective military response.

Context of Heightened Regional Tensions

The latest deployment comes amid heightened regional tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Following the outbreak of the conflict, Iran targeted Gulf countries in what it described as retaliation.

Saudi Arabia subsequently confirmed that Pakistan had dispatched military personnel and fighter jets to the kingdom to reinforce its security under the 2025 bilateral defence agreement.

In October last, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistani troops had been stationed in Saudi Arabia for decades and were operating across multiple domains. He later said Islamabad was providing whatever support was required to defend the kingdom against Houthi attacks.

Pakistan has maintained that the Makkah alliance is defensive in nature and intended to strengthen collective deterrence rather than facilitate offensive operations.

Last month, Foreign Office spokesperson Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan clarified that Pakistani troops stationed in Saudi Arabia under the trilateral arrangement would not cross into Yemen, reiterating Islamabad's position on the defensive character of the alliance.