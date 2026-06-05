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Home  » News » Pakistan Eliminates Six Terrorists In Balochistan Operation

Pakistan Eliminates Six Terrorists In Balochistan Operation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 17:44 IST

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Pakistani security forces have successfully neutralised six terrorists in a targeted intelligence-based operation in Balochistan, recovering a cache of weapons and explosives, following recent anti-terror efforts in the region.

Key Points

  • Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan province.
  • The operation took place in Panjgur district on the intervening night of June 3 and 4.
  • Weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and a vehicle were recovered from the killed terrorists.
  • This operation follows the killing of 17 suspected terrorists earlier this week after a bomb attack in Quetta.
  • A recent shuttle train attack in Quetta on May 24 resulted in 16 deaths and numerous injuries.

Pakistani security forces have killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan province, the military's media wing said on Friday.

Details Of The Anti-Terror Operation

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the six terrorists were killed in Panjgur district on the intervening night of June 3 and 4. During the conduct of the operation, own forces effectively engaged multiple terrorist locations. Weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and a vehicle have also been recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR said.

 

Earlier this week, the ISPR said that Pakistani security forces have killed at least 17 suspected terrorists in the wake of a bomb attack on a shuttle train in Quetta city of the restive Balochistan province last week. At least 16 people, including three security personnel, were killed and scores injured in the suspected vehicle-borne suicide attack on a shuttle train near a station in Quetta on May 24.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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