Pakistan Eliminates Six Terrorists In Balochistan Operation

Pakistani security forces have successfully neutralised six terrorists in a targeted intelligence-based operation in Balochistan, recovering a cache of weapons and explosives, following recent anti-terror efforts in the region.

Key Points Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan province.

The operation took place in Panjgur district on the intervening night of June 3 and 4.

Weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and a vehicle were recovered from the killed terrorists.

This operation follows the killing of 17 suspected terrorists earlier this week after a bomb attack in Quetta.

A recent shuttle train attack in Quetta on May 24 resulted in 16 deaths and numerous injuries.

Pakistani security forces have killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan province, the military's media wing said on Friday.

Details Of The Anti-Terror Operation

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the six terrorists were killed in Panjgur district on the intervening night of June 3 and 4. During the conduct of the operation, own forces effectively engaged multiple terrorist locations. Weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and a vehicle have also been recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR said.

Earlier this week, the ISPR said that Pakistani security forces have killed at least 17 suspected terrorists in the wake of a bomb attack on a shuttle train in Quetta city of the restive Balochistan province last week. At least 16 people, including three security personnel, were killed and scores injured in the suspected vehicle-borne suicide attack on a shuttle train near a station in Quetta on May 24.