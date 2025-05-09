HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak says X account hacked after plea for loans appears

By Sajjad Hussain
May 09, 2025 13:24 IST

Pakistan on Friday said that the X account of its ministry of economic affairs was hacked and an appeal was posted on it for more international loans to meet the 'heavy losses' caused by the current tensions with India.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting claimed that the 'X' account of the government's Ministry of Economic Affairs, Economic Affairs Division was hacked. Photograph: @FactCheckerMoIB/X

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a 'FAKE TWEET ALERT', saying the account was 'hacked'.

An official also confirmed that the X account has been hacked, and work was going to switch off the account .

 

The hacking led to a fake appeal by the Economic Affairs Division of the ministry, calling for more loans and urging the international community to help defuse the tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack. The tensions caused the stock market in Pakistan to tumble.

Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected' by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast, the post on the account said.

Interestingly, inflicted' was misspelt in the post, leading to suspicion as official handling accounts seldom make such glaring mistakes.

The post came after the Pakistan Stock Exchange fell by more than 6,000 points on Thursday.

However, the market recovered on Friday and gained more than 1,000 points in the morning trading session.

The timing of the post was also intriguing as it coincided with a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board to decide on the next installment of a $7 billion loan agreed last year.

Pakistan is expected to get more than $2 billion as part of the second tranche of the loans and a new loan which the fund approved to combat the impact of environmental changes.

Sajjad Hussain Islamabad
Source: PTI
