The Makkah Defence Alliance, a trilateral pact between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye, recently convened in Islamabad to reinforce collective security commitments and condemn ongoing Houthi attacks, highlighting their unified stance on regional stability and defence cooperation.

IMAGE: (From L to R) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Key Points The Makkah Defence Alliance, comprising Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye, held its third Strategic Political and Defence Committee meeting in Islamabad on Friday.

Officials reviewed the evolving regional security situation and condemned "persistent and heinous" attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia.

The alliance reiterated its commitment to collective defence, mutual solidarity, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as stipulated in the agreement signed in August.

The three countries pledged to strengthen cooperation in defence industries, joint technological development, training, and capacity building.

Pakistan has affirmed its readiness to take "all necessary defensive measures" to protect Saudi Arabia, with Pakistani troops already stationed in the Kingdom.

The top officials of the trilateral Makkah Defence Alliance on Friday met in Pakistan's capital and reviewed the evolving regional security situation while condemning "persistent and heinous" attacks by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia.

The Makkah defence agreement, signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in August, establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of them would be regarded as an attack against all.

The meeting of the third session of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee (SPDC) - the highest decision-making body of the alliance - was held in Islamabad, which was decorated with the flags of Turkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Alliance Reaffirms Commitment

Addressing the media after the meeting, which lasted for more than two hours, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that the three countries reiterated their commitment to the pact, including collective defence, mutual solidarity and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, Dawn reported.

"The committee reviewed the evolving regional security situation and reaffirmed the determination of the three countries to continue working collectively towards peace, security, and stability," he said.

He said the committee also reviewed progress towards implementing the decisions taken at the previous meeting of the Makkah Alliance for Defence.

The two previous meetings of the committee - which comprises the foreign and defence ministers and top military officials of the three countries - were held in Istanbul and Riyadh.

Condemning Houthi Attacks

Dar said the three countries agreed to continue consultations to enhance cooperation and coordination among them in areas of mutual interest, and to support efforts towards de-escalation of regional tensions and encourage peaceful dispute resolution.

The three countries condemned the "persistent and heinous" attacks by Yemen's Houthis on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, reaffirming their "collective resolve" to continue efforts in safeguarding Saudi Arabia's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in accordance with the "collective defence provisions" in the pact, Dar said.

He said that the three countries also pledged to strengthen cooperation in defence industries, joint technological development, training and capacity building "with a view to enhancing the collective capabilities and cohesion of their armed forces in order to address mutual security concerns and contribute to peace and security in the region."

Implementation and Logistics

Earlier, a senior official in the Shehbaz Sharif government told PTI that the foreign and defence ministers as well as senior military leaders from the three countries attended the meeting.

"The agenda focused on the practical implementation of the agreement, including standard operating procedures, coordination mechanisms among political, defence and military institutions, intelligence sharing and air defence cooperation, alongside the Houthi conflict and attacks targeting Saudi Arabia," the official said.

He said a joint statement was expected to be issued later.

The federal government announced a public holiday in Islamabad on Friday and imposed special movement restrictions in view of the high-level gathering. A local holiday was also declared in Rawalpindi.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the foreign and defence ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan would attend the meeting.

Terming the meeting as "very important," Asif said the "continuous turmoil south of Saudi Arabia will obviously be on the agenda."

"Any threat to Saudi Arabia is a threat to Pakistan and Turkiye according to the pact, which is absolutely clear," Asif was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Regional Tensions and Saudi Security

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over the phone and exchanged views on the wider regional situation and efforts to promote peace and security in the region.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks by Yemen's AnsarAllah movement, commonly known as the Houthis, targeting cities, oil installations and shipping routes amid an escalation in the conflict since July.

On Tuesday, Houthis targeted a tower in the financial district of Saudi Arabia's capital, damaging the building and injuring 11 people, including two Indians and three Nepalese nationals. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia hit western and southwestern Yemen.

During an emergency meeting of the SPDC in Riyadh on October 5, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye agreed to move immediately to the practical implementation of the collective defence commitments and to take the necessary measures to provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the kingdom.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Army's spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that his country is ready to take "all necessary defensive measures" to protect Saudi Arabia amid regional tensions.

In an interview with a Saudi newspaper, the spokesman stressed that Islamabad's commitment to the Kingdom's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity "is absolute and non-negotiable".

He said that Pakistani troops were already stationed in the Kingdom, where they performed various duties, primarily providing defensive support and participating in exercises and military manoeuvres. He, however, did not disclose specific details.