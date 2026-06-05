Pak PM praises Trump, says 'forever grateful' for brokering ceasefire with India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly thanked US President Donald Trump for his 'timely' intervention in securing a ceasefire with India last year, a claim that India has consistently rejected, highlighting the complex dynamics of South Asian diplomacy.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked US President Donald Trump for his 'timely and most decisive intervention' in securing a ceasefire with India after a military conflict last year.

Sharif claimed Trump's intervention on May 10, last year, restored peace in South Asia and saved millions of people, calling him a 'man of peace'.

India has consistently rejected claims of third-party mediation, maintaining that the understanding was reached directly between the two countries.

Sharif lauded Trump's 'unique' leadership style for bringing 'energy and resolve' to Washington's international engagement.

The US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker described Pakistan and the US as 'true strategic partners' with a relationship based on mutual respect and shared vision.

Pakistan will "forever remain grateful" to US President Donald Trump for his "timely" intervention in helping secure a ceasefire with India, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said. Addressing a reception hosted by the US embassy in Islamabad on June 4, 2026, to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, Shehbaz described Pakistan-US ties as a "true and special relationship" spanning nearly eight decades.

Trump's Role in Ceasefire

Referring to the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan last year, triggered by the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Pakistan prime minister said that Donald Trump's intervention played a key role in ending hostilities.

"Last year, following India's unprovoked aggression after the Pahalgam incident, it was President Trump's timely and most decisive intervention that resulted in a ceasefire between Pakistan and India on May 10, last year," he claimed.

"We shall forever remain grateful to President Trump for restoring peace in South Asia and saving millions of people. In this context, he will always be remembered as a man of peace," Shehbaz said.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he helped secure peace between India and Pakistan following the military conflict. India, however, has consistently maintained that the understanding was reached directly between the two countries and has rejected claims of third-party mediation.

US-Pakistan Bilateral Ties

Shehbaz Sharif also lauded Donald Trump's "unique" leadership style, praising the US president and saying that he brought "energy and resolve" to Washington's international engagement and pursuit of its interests. Under his "bold and visionary leadership", the US "continues to inspire confidence and dynamism, while advancing peace, progress and prosperity", Shebaz said.

Recalling the history of bilateral ties, Shehbaz noted that the US was among the first countries to recognise Pakistan after its creation in 1947, and highlighted cooperation in security, trade, investment, agriculture, science, education, health and energy.

"Ours is a true and special relationship, spanning over nearly eight decades and encompassing cooperation not only in security and counter-terrorism, but equally so in trade, investment, agriculture, science, education, health, energy and people-to-people exchanges," he said.

Regional Diplomacy and Future Outlook

On regional diplomacy, Shehbaz claimed that Pakistan was playing a role in facilitating contacts between the US and Iran and thanked Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for his contribution to ongoing peace efforts. "As I speak, these efforts continue with the support of Iran and the United States, and let us pray that we achieve long-lasting peace as early as possible," he said.

In her remarks, US charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker described Pakistan and the US as "true strategic partners" and said the relationship was based on mutual respect, aligned interests and a shared vision for security and prosperity. She said Trump's approach towards Pakistan had been "direct, personal and consequential", focused on delivering results, managing crises and seizing opportunities.