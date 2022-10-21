News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pak out of FATF grey list after 4 years, big relief to cash-strapped country

Pak out of FATF grey list after 4 years, big relief to cash-strapped country

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 21, 2022 21:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pakistan has been taken off from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, the global watchdog on terror financing and money laundering, four years after the country was put in the infamous categorisation.

Significantly, for the first time, the FATF put Myanmar in the "high risk jurisdictions subject to a call for action", often referred to as the watchdog's black list.

 

In a statement, the FATF said it welcomes Pakistan's significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering, combating financial terrorism regime.

The decision was taken by the FATF in its plenary held in Paris on October 20-21.

"Pakistan has strengthened the effectiveness of its AML/CFT regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in advance of the deadlines, encompassing 34 action items in total," it said. 

"Pakistan is therefore no longer subject to the FATF's increased monitoring process. Pakistan will continue to work with APG to further improve its AML/CFT system," the statement said.

With Pakistan's exit from the "grey list", Islamabad may now try to get financial aid from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and the European Union, to boost its cash-strapped economy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pakistan's exit from FATF list puts India on the spot
Pakistan's exit from FATF list puts India on the spot
Pakistan fails to fulfil 6 mandates of FATF
Pakistan fails to fulfil 6 mandates of FATF
FATF retains Pak in 'grey list', warns of action
FATF retains Pak in 'grey list', warns of action
Why Is Sunny So Happy?
Why Is Sunny So Happy?
TN suspends 4 cops behind Sterlite firing incident
TN suspends 4 cops behind Sterlite firing incident
Chopper crash: 4 bodies found, search on for 5th jawan
Chopper crash: 4 bodies found, search on for 5th jawan
SC asks Delhi, UP, U'khand to go after hate-mongers
SC asks Delhi, UP, U'khand to go after hate-mongers
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pak may exit FATF's grey list on Friday after 4 years

Pak may exit FATF's grey list on Friday after 4 years

Pak will remain on its terror 'grey list': FATF

Pak will remain on its terror 'grey list': FATF

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances