Pak origin man convicted of murdering Indian restaurateur in UK

By Aditi Khanna
September 13, 2024 17:00 IST
A 25-year-old man of Pakistani heritage has been convicted of murdering an Indian restaurant manager with a stolen car while the victim was cycling back home in south-east England on Valentine's Day this year.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

Vignesh Pattabhiraman, 36, was killed by Shazeb Khalid with a "stolen Range Rover" while he cycling back from his workplace -- an Indian restaurant 'Vel' -- in Reading.

The Indian man was declared dead at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and a murder investigation was launched.

 

Khalid was arrested on February 19 and charged with murder the following day.

Khalid was on Wednesday found guilty of murdering Pattabhiraman following a trial at Reading Crown Court that lasted 28 days.

He went on to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter at an earlier hearing but was convicted of murder by the jury.

Soiheem Hussain, 27, and Mya Reilly, 20, who were also arrested and charged in the case, also appeared during the same trial.

While Hussain was found guilty of assisting an offender, Reilly was found not guilty on the same charge.

Khalid is set to be sentenced on October 10.

The Thames Valley police, which had conducted the murder investigation, told the court that a post-mortem examination ascertained that Pattabhiraman had died due to a head injury following the collision.

"I am glad that the jury has found Khalid guilty of murder," said detective chief inspector Stuart Brangwin, the Senior Investigating Officer of the case at the Thames Valley police.

"It was obviously clear to the jury that Khalid intended to cause Vignesh harm that evening. He used the stolen Range Rover he was driving as a weapon and left him to suffer knowing that he had hit him," he said.

"The communication between Khalid and Hussain throughout the evening of Pattabhiraman's death showed that Hussain was very much aware of what happened and that he assisted in the aftermath. The death of Vignesh has left his family devastated, and I hope this verdict will help them in some way," added DCI Brangwin.

Meanwhile, a Just Giving charity initiative set up online by Pattabhiraman's friends and family to help with repatriation costs and support for his grieving wife Ramya after the "senseless tragedy" has raised over GBP 52,500.

"Vignesh was a committed restaurant manager at Vel, where he poured his heart and soul into his work, earning recognition for his exceptionally warm nature, customer service and work ethic. His dream of reaching a senior management position in the hotel industry was within reach, with an exciting opportunity awaiting him at Hyatt Regency Mayfair London," reads the online tribute.

"In addition to his professional endeavours, Pattabhiraman cherished time with his beloved wife, Ramya, and their shared aspirations for a bright future in the UK. Their dreams were shattered by this senseless tragedy, leaving behind a void that cannot be filled," it adds.

Aditi Khanna in London
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
