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Pak creams seized in Maha found with dangerously high mercury, arsenic levels

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R November 13, 2026 18:05 IST 3 Minutes Read
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A recent government lab report has exposed alarmingly high levels of toxic heavy metals like mercury and arsenic in 'Made in Pakistan' beauty products seized in Nanded, raising serious public health concerns.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A government laboratory report confirmed dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals, including mercury and arsenic, in beauty products seized by Nanded police about four months ago.
  • 'PARLEY 24K Gold Gleam Beauty Cream' contained 48,453.44 PPM of mercury, and 'GOREE Beauty Cream with Lycopene' had 6,924.94 PPM, both significantly exceeding the 1 PPM permissible limit.
  • Officials warn that prolonged exposure to these levels of mercury and arsenic can lead to severe skin disorders, kidney damage, and neurological complications.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act.
  • Police have urged citizens to report the sale of counterfeit, unlicensed, or suspicious imported products.

A government laboratory report has shown dangerously high levels of toxic heavy metals, including mercury and arsenic, in beauty products labelled 'Made in Pakistan' that were seized by the Nanded police about four months ago, an official said on Friday.

Alarming Levels Of Mercury Detected

The products, valued at nearly Rs 39.69 lakh, had been confiscated during a raid at Afrah Collection (Afrah Tours and Travels) in the Makkah Galli area of Nanded on July 9.

 

According to police, the laboratory analysis of samples collected during the raid found dangerously high concentrations of mercury in two beauty creams, far exceeding the permissible limits prescribed under cosmetic regulations.

The 'PARLEY 24K Gold Gleam Beauty Cream' was found to contain 48,453.44 parts per million (PPM) of mercury against the permissible limit of 1 PPM. Similarly, the 'GOREE Beauty Cream with Lycopene' contained 6,924.94 PPM of mercury.

Health Risks And Legal Action

Police said the raid was conducted by a team from Itwara police station along with officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The shop operator, Mohammad Ziauddin Mohammad Wajid, was found in possession of beauty products carrying labels in Urdu and English claiming Pakistani origin.

Officials said the findings raised serious concerns over the potential health hazards posed by the counterfeit products. Prolonged exposure to excessive mercury and arsenic through cosmetics could lead to serious skin disorders, kidney damage and neurological complications, they said.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, police said.

Police have urged citizens to report the sale of counterfeit, unlicensed or suspicious imported products.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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