Pak can make him...: BJP targets Rahul over Shahid Afridi's praise

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday seized on former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's praise of Rahul Gandhi for his "positive mindset" to target the opposition leader, saying he has been a "darling" of Pakistan and people of the neighbouring country can chose him as their leader.

Hitting back, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted a picture of Afridi with BJP leader Anurag Thakur to say that the ruling party should be ashamed for asking questions from the Congress while it itself maintain ties with them.

Afridi's criticism of the BJP dispensation in India and praise of Gandhi during a Pakistani news channel discussion has come amid a furore in Pakistan over the Indian cricket team's decision to not shake hands with their arch rivals during their recent Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.

The decision was seen as an expression of solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which had prompted India to launch precision strikes on terror sites in Pakistan, leading to military conflict between the two nations.

BJP leaders picked up Afridi's remarks to attack Gandhi.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi has been the darling of Pakistan! Shahid Afridi and people of Pakistan can make Rahul Gandhi their leader."

The Congress and its allies, it may be noted, have been taking aims at the BJP over India's decision to play the match with Paksitan in Asia Cup, a multinational tournament.

Citing the comments of Afridi, who has a history of controversial utterances against India, BJP leaders stepped up their attack on the Congress.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on X, "After Hafiz Saeed now Shahid Afridi (Terror apologist & India hater) praises Rahul Gandhi... Not surprised! Everyone who hates India finds an ally in Rahul Gandhi & Congress. From Soros to Shahid ... INC = Islamabad National Congress..."

Party's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Rabid Hindu-hater Shahid Afridi, who never misses a chance to spew venom against India and dream of Kashmir joining Pakistan, is suddenly all praise for Rahul Gandhi."

He added, "Afridi says Rahul wants 'dialogue' with Pakistan, while attacking PM Modi by comparing India's policy on Pakistan to Israel's actions in Gaza. Why is it that every India-hater finds a friend in Rahul Gandhi? When enemies of Bharat start cheering for you, the people of India know exactly where your loyalties lie.