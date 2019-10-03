News
Pak army-backed march by PoK locals to LoC tomorrow

October 03, 2019 21:14 IST

Pakistan's law enforcing agencies must ensure sanctity of the Line of Control, Indian Army officials said ahead of a Pakistan military-backed march by locals from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to the de facto border on Friday.

The march is being planned in protest against India's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Indian Army sources said Pakistan Army is using Kashmiris in PoK as cannon fodder and Indian security forces are ready to deal with any eventualities along the LoC.

 

Indian army is aware of the public utterances of Pakistani leaders aimed at instigating unarmed civilians, the sources said.

They said it was a known fact that the civilians are being sent on harm's way to create a humanitarian crisis to draw world attention.

Ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Pakistan reacted angrily to the move and expelled the Indian envoy. Since then, Pakistan has been trying to rally international support against India on the issue.

India also launched a diplomatic outreach to apprise major countries about its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir.

