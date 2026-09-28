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Painful parallels to Nirbhaya case: SC on Delhi bus rape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra September 28, 2026 12:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of a recent gang-rape in Delhi-NCR, highlighting systemic failures in law enforcement and public safety measures, drawing stark comparisons to the infamous Nirbhaya case.

Painful parallels to Nirbhaya incident: SC on Delhi bus rape

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Supreme Court initiated suo motu cognisance of a minor's gang-rape in a Delhi-NCR bus.
  • The court observed a systematic failure of law enforcement and public authorities in ensuring basic public safety.
  • Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran drew painful parallels to the 2012 Nirbhaya incident.
  • The ruling emphasised that public spaces must not become high-risk zones due to poor surveillance or lack of facilities.
  • The incident involved a 16-year-old girl gang-raped in a sleeper bus in Greater Noida, leading to two arrests.

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the gang-rape of a minor in a moving bus in Delhi-NCR, observing that such cases underline a systematic failure on the part of law enforcement authorities.

Supreme Court's Strong Observations

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said one cannot help but draw painful parallels to the Nirbhaya incident of 2012.

 

"The reports of rape cases in Delhi-NCR starkly underline a systematic failure on the part of the law enforcement and the public administrative authorities to guarantee basic public safety," the bench said.

Ensuring Public Safety In Delhi-NCR

The top court said public spaces, including parks, buses, cannot be permitted to become zones of high risk due to lack of illumination, poor surveillance and other administrative facilities.

A 16-year-old girl, who boarded a sleeper bus in Greater Noida, was allegedly gang-raped by its conductor and driver and abandoned near Kashmere Gate, more than 40 km away in Old Delhi, on August 4.

The two accused have been arrested.

The crime brought back painful memories of the 2012 gang-rape and murder in Delhi known as the Nirbhaya case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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