How Delhi Police Uncovered A Prostitution Racket In Paharganj

Delhi Police successfully busted an alleged prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa in Paharganj, leading to one arrest and the rescue of five women, highlighting ongoing efforts against immoral trafficking.

Key Points Delhi Police busted an alleged prostitution racket operating from a spa in the Paharganj area.

A 29-year-old man, Saved Ali alias Shabir, was arrested for managing the illegal activities.

The operation involved a police constable posing as a customer, who was offered sexual services for Rs 1,800.

Five women were rescued during the raid, and their identities have been withheld.

Further investigation into the immoral trafficking activities is currently underway.

The Delhi Police has busted an alleged prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa in the Paharganj area and arrested a 29-year-old man accused of managing the illegal activities, an official said on Sunday.

Police said the action followed a tip-off regarding immoral trafficking activities in central Delhi.

How Police Busted The Illegal Operation

A raiding team conducted a decoy operation to verify the allegations. A police constable, posing as a customer, entered the premises and was allegedly offered sexual services in exchange for money, police said.

"The decoy customer handed over pre-recorded currency notes worth Rs 1,800 to the spa operator and was introduced to a woman for sexual services. After receiving a pre-arranged signal, the raiding team entered the premises and conducted a search," a senior police officer said.

During the raid, police found evidence indicating that prostitution was occurring at the spa and arrested the alleged operator, Saved Ali alias Shabir.

Police said they rescued five women during the operation. They said their identities have not been disclosed and that further investigation is underway.