Pahalgam attack: NIA court issues warrant against Pak-based LeT commander

The National Investigation Agency has issued a crucial non-bailable warrant against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saifullah, a significant development in combating terrorism linked to the Kashmir Valley.

IMAGE: The site of the terrorist attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam in Anantnag district, on April 24, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points A special NIA court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Pakistan-based LeT commander Saifullah.

Saifullah, known by multiple aliases, is a key figure in LeT operations and has been active for over two decades.

The NBW follows the busting of a "deep-rooted" LeT module and the arrest of Pakistani terrorist Abdullah and other operatives.

NIA evidence indicates Saifullah, a designated terrorist, operates from Pakistan, providing weapons, funds, and directions for terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

Telegraph IDs recovered from arrested terrorists further link Saifullah to directing attacks on security forces, civilians, and government establishments.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Saifullah, who has been linked to several major terror attacks, including the April 2025 Pahalgam massacre, officials said on Thursday.

Saifullah is a resident of Changa Manga village in Pakistan's Kasur.

He is also known in the terror ranks by the aliases of Sajid Jatt, Ali Bhai, Habibullah Malik, Langda, Noomi, Numan, Usman Habib and Shani.

He is a key figure in the terror outfit's operations and has remained active for over two decades.

LeT Commander's Background And Aliases

The NBW comes after NIA busted a 'deep-rooted' LeT module headed by Pakistani terrorist Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, who was arrested with another Pakistani accomplice, Usman alias Khubaib, and three local operatives early this year.

Quoting an order issued by the special NIA court on September 8, the official said the case arose after J-K Police intercepted a LeT operative in the Pandach area of Srinagar in March, leading to the successful arrest of the entire group, particularly Abdullah, who had been on the run for 16 years, and successfully established bases outside the Union Territory.

Seeking the NBW against the LeT commander for his role in the terrorist module, the NIA told the court that Saifullah, the designated terrorist listed under the Fourth Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has been operating from Pakistan and providing weapons, funds and directions to terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

NIA's Case Against Saifullah

The agency also informed the court that Telegraph IDs linked to Saifullah were recovered from one of the arrested Pakistani terrorists, revealing that he had provided directions for attacks on security forces, civilians and government establishments.

After hearing the NIA and examining the application and accompanying material, the court issued the NBW against the LeT commander.

"Keeping in view the fact that the accused person is at large and the investigating agency has not been able to procure his attendance in the ordinary manner....as such a general warrant of arrest (non-bailable) is issued against Saifullah and is forwarded to SSP, Kulgam, as the last known address of the accused is village Yamrach (in South Kashmir district) for execution of the warrant as per procedure prescribed under law. The warrant has been sent for execution to the concerned authority through NIA," the official said, quoting the order.

According to NIA, Saifullah also acted as a terrorist commander of LeT in 2005 to 2007 in Kulgam district and later exfiltrated to Pakistan.