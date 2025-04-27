HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pahalgam attack: Houses of three more terrorists razed in J-K

Pahalgam attack: Houses of three more terrorists razed in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 27, 2025 10:27 IST

x

Authorities have demolished houses of three active terrorists in Bandipora, Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir as security forces continued their crackdown on the terror ecosystem in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: The demolished house of a terrorist in Naz Colony, Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, April 27, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The house of Adnan Shafi, who had joined terrorist ranks last year, was demolished at Wandina in Shopian district on Saturday night, they said.

 

They said house of another active terrorist --Amir Nazir -- was demolished in Pulwama district.

In Bandipora district, the house of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Jameel Ahmad Shergojri was demolished.

Shergojri has been an active terrorist since 2016.

With this, the total number of houses of terrorists and their overground workers demolised since the Pahalgam attack has gone up to nine.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states -- an incident that has spiked India-Pakistan tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the killers would be pursued "to the ends of the earth."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Houses razed, hundreds held in post-Pahalgam crackdown
Houses razed, hundreds held in post-Pahalgam crackdown
An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
An Indian Muslim's Open Letter To Terrorists
Tale of J-K's 2 Adils: One a terrorist, the other a hero
Tale of J-K's 2 Adils: One a terrorist, the other a hero
'Totally Unacceptable, beyond belief':Mirwaiz on Pahalgam
'Totally Unacceptable, beyond belief':Mirwaiz on Pahalgam
Houses of terrorists linked to Pahalgam attack destroyed
Houses of terrorists linked to Pahalgam attack destroyed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Great Indian Bazaars

webstory image 2

8 Sweets That Made Their Town Famous

webstory image 3

8 Movies That Were Filmed In Pahalgam

VIDEOS

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone spotted at Mumbai Airport0:43

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone spotted at Mumbai Airport

Luxury cars roar on Pahalgam streets to restore hope3:13

Luxury cars roar on Pahalgam streets to restore hope

Mani Shankar Aiyar links Pahalgam attack to 'unresolved questions of Partition'2:22

Mani Shankar Aiyar links Pahalgam attack to 'unresolved...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD