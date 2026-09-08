Padma Shri awardee gets SIT notice over name mismatch

Padma Shri awardee Harekal Hajabba has been issued an election notice over a name mismatch in the electoral rolls, highlighting the importance of accurate voter identification.

IMAGE: Then President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Shri award to Harekal Hajabba in New Delhi on November 8, 2021 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Padma Shri awardee Harekal Hajabba received an election notice for a name discrepancy in electoral rolls.

His name was listed as "Hajabba" in the 2002 electoral roll, contrasting with "Harekal Hajabba" on all other official documents.

Anganwadi workers delivered the notice as part of the Election Commission's routine verification process.

Hajabba has been directed to appear before local authorities with relevant documents to rectify the mismatch.

He expressed confidence that the administrative issue would be resolved swiftly upon presenting his official papers.

Literacy activist and Padma Shri awardee Harekal Hajabba has been issued an election notice over a name mismatch in the electoral rolls during the ongoing SIR.

Official sources said the discrepancy arose because Hajabba's name was listed only as Hajabba in the 2002 electoral roll, while subsequent official records, including his updated voter identity card, carry his full name, Harekal Hajabba.

Understanding The Electoral Discrepancy

The notice was delivered to his residence by anganwadi workers as part of the routine verification process being undertaken by the Election Commission of India.

Hajabba's identity as "Harekal Hajabba" is reflected in his ration card, passport and the official citation for the Padma Shri award.

He said he has been directed to appear before the local authorities with relevant documents.

"Anganwadi workers visited my home and handed me the notice. I have been asked to present my original documents before the Gram Panchayat on September 11," Hajabba said.

Expressing confidence that the issue would be resolved soon, he added, "All my official documents bear the name Harekal Hajabba. I will submit the required documents to the village accountant at the gram panchayat office, and I am sure the discrepancy will be rectified."