Bihar: PACS Chief Murdered, Block Chief's Husband Injured In Patna Attack

A Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) chief was tragically shot dead and a block chief's husband critically injured in a motorcycle attack in Patna, Bihar, prompting a police investigation into suspected personal rivalry.

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Key Points Sanjeet Kumar, the PACS chief in Maner, was shot dead on Sunday night in Bayar village, Patna.

Pintu Kumar, husband of the Maner prakhand pramukh, was critically injured in the same attack but is now stable.

Assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire before fleeing the spot.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt, with personal rivalry suspected as the motive behind the incident.

Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are village-level cooperative credit institutions forming the base of India's short-term cooperative credit structure.

The head of a Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) was shot dead and the husband of a block chief critically injured in Bihar's Patna district, police said on Monday.

Investigation Underway In Patna Shooting

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday when Sanjeet Kumar, the PACS chief in Maner, was sitting outside his house in Bayar village along with Pintu Kumar, the husband of the Maner prakhand pramukh, SDPO (Danapur-2) Amrendra Kumar Jha told PTI.

The assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire before fleeing the spot, he said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and took the two men to a nearby hospital, where Sanjeet succumbed to his injuries. Pintu is undergoing treatment, and his condition is reported to be stable, Jha said.

A case has been registered, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, he said.

"Prima facie, personal rivalry appears to be the reason behind the incident. Further investigation is underway," the SDPO added.

PACS are village-level cooperative credit institutions that form the base of India's short-term cooperative credit structure.