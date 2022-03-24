News
Rediff.com  » News » OYO delists hotel that denied lodging to Kashmiri man

OYO delists hotel that denied lodging to Kashmiri man

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 24, 2022 13:51 IST
Hospitality firm OYO has taken off from its platform the hotel, which allegedly denied reservation to a man from Jammu and Kashmir, according to a social media post by the company.

IMAGE: Police personnel detain Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) members during a protest over the abrogation of articles 370 and 35A, in Jammu, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (PTI Photo. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Responding to a purported viral video on social media that shows a man allegedly being denied reservation in the hotel as he is from the union territory, OYO said, 'We are appalled that this happened. We have taken the hotel off from our platform immediately.'

 

The company further said, 'Our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in.'

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police clarified that it has not issued any direction against giving reservation in hotels to those furnishing identity cards from Jammu and Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Police stated, 'a purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police. It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police.

'Aggrieved person in the video while posting the same on YouTube has stated that he stayed in the same area in another hotel and it was a lame excuse given by the hotel.'

'Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of the Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action,' it further mentioned.

The video assumes significance in the wake of a controversy over Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files, which depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
