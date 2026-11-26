Maharashtra is set to revolutionise property ownership with its proposed "Vertical Property Card" system, aiming to bring unprecedented transparency and clarity to individual flat ownership and transactions across the state.

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Key Points Maharashtra government proposes "Vertical Property Cards" for individual flats to enhance transparency and reduce disputes.

Each flat will receive a unique property card detailing ownership, area, rights, mortgages, and other liabilities.

The system will involve a main property record for the building and common areas, followed by separate records for each unit.

Applications for these records will be open to landowners, developers, and flat owners, requiring sanctioned plans and registered documents.

The draft rules will be published for 30 days to invite public objections and suggestions before finalisation and phased implementation.

The Maharashtra government has proposed issuing separate property cards for individual flats in buildings, recording details of ownership, area, associated rights, mortgages and other liabilities.

The move is aimed at bringing greater transparency to property transactions and reducing ownership disputes.

Talking to reporters, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the proposed system, called the Vertical Property Card, seeks to create an independent supplementary record of rights for every eligible residential or other unit, alongside the existing land records, under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

The state government has proposed the Maharashtra Land Revenue (Preparation and Maintenance of Records of Rights and Registers for Units in Buildings) Rules, 2026, to provide a uniform mechanism for preparing and maintaining these records, he said.

Understanding The Vertical Property Card System

Under the proposed system, a main property record will first be prepared for the building and its common areas, followed by a separate record for each individual flat or unit. Every unit will be assigned a unique identification number.

The records will include the unit number, name of the holder, sanctioned area, associated rights and liabilities. Details of the building's sanctioned area, common spaces, open spaces and areas under roads will also be incorporated.

Different formats have been proposed for urban and rural areas. In urban land survey areas, formats D-1 and D-2 will be used for buildings and individual flats, respectively. In rural and other areas, formats I-A and I-B, corresponding to Village Forms 7-C and 7-D, have been proposed.

Application Process And Required Documents

Entries in the property cards will be based on sanctioned building plans, relevant certificates and registered documents. For new projects, the commencement certificate issued by the competent planning authority will form the basis, while existing buildings will require occupancy certificates and registered documents.

Landowners, promoters, developers, flat owners and authorised representatives of institutions will be eligible to apply for the records.

Depending on the nature of the project, applicants will have to submit the original property record, sanctioned building plan, relevant certificates, apartment deeds, transfer agreements or deemed conveyance documents and other registered papers, he said.

Comprehensive Details And Digital Integration

The proposed system will also incorporate details of bank loans, mortgages, property tax arrears, institutional dues, court-imposed restrictions and government liabilities, based on the applicable procedures and verified information, the minister said.

The entire process, from application and information collection to scrutiny, rectification, approval and distribution of digitally signed property cards, will be carried out through an integrated online system.

The government has also proposed linking the system with the departments of land records, cooperation, local self-government, planning authorities and registration to facilitate digital exchange of information.

In cases of demolition, redevelopment or reconstruction, existing records will be closed or updated in accordance with the rules, and fresh records will be prepared on the basis of newly sanctioned building plans.

Implementation And Expected Benefits

The proposed framework will also require amendments to relevant laws and rules governing cooperative societies, apartment ownership, municipal corporations and town planning. An interdepartmental committee and an empowered commissioner-level office have been proposed to ensure coordination, according to Bawankule.

The draft rules will be published for 30 days to invite objections and suggestions. After examining the responses, the government plans to finalise the rules, undertake pilot implementation and subsequently extend the system across the state in phases.

The initiative is expected to make ownership records more transparent, facilitate property purchases, sales and bank loans, improve disclosure of liabilities and encumbrances, reduce property-related disputes and fraud, and ensure that government records remain updated.