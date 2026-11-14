Overspeeding Suspected In Assam Accident That Killed 26

'We suspect that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control.'

IMAGE: Assam Minister Atul Bora at the accident site in the Rongajaan area near Kaziranga. Photograph: Office of Assam Minister Atul Bora/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Overspeeding, alleged traffic violations and possible loss of driver control are suspected causes of the fatal Assam collision.

The accident killed 26 people, prompting demands for accountability and a comprehensive investigation into traffic safety enforcement.

The minibus reportedly carried more than 35 passengers, raising concerns over overloading and violations of permitted vehicle capacity.

Authorities have intensified enforcement along NH-715, where a 40 kmph speed limit applies through designated wildlife corridors.

Overspeeding, violation of traffic restrictions near the Kaziranga national park and a possible loss of control by the driver are emerging as suspected causes of the horrific road accident in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday, which claimed 26 lives.

The accident has triggered public outrage, with demands for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision, including whether traffic regulations and speed restrictions imposed along the stretch were properly enforced.

According to a district administration official, the minibus was likely travelling at very high speed and allegedly violated restrictions imposed in the area near the national park.

"We suspect that the accident took place when the driver of the minibus lost control, and the vehicle collided with the container truck," the official said.

The collision occurred at around 2.30 pm when the passenger vehicle, travelling from Bokakhat towards Nagaon, rammed head-on into the goods-carrying truck, police said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Force Traveller was carrying more than 35 passengers, allegedly exceeding its permitted capacity. Among those on board were school students, including students of the Kaziranga High School.

The possibility of overloading, along with the alleged violation of speed restrictions, has raised serious questions about road safety enforcement in the area.

Following the tragedy, local authorities, district administration officials and the Assam police have intensified enforcement of safety regulations along National Highway-715 (NH-715), which passes through Kaziranga National Park.

The highway cuts through crucial wildlife migration corridors connecting Kaziranga with the Karbi Anglong hills. During floods, animals, including rhinos, elephants and deer, move towards higher ground, often crossing the highway, making regulated vehicular movement essential for their safety.

Strict Traffic Regulations

A maximum speed limit of 40 kmph is prescribed for vehicles passing through designated animal corridors. These include sensitive stretches around Kohora, Bagori, Burapahar and Panbari.

To monitor compliance, authorities have installed sensor-based speed monitoring systems equipped with radar and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. These systems help detect speeding vehicles and identify violators.

Restrictions also prohibit unnecessary stopping or parking along designated stretches inside the park, except in emergencies such as mechanical breakdowns. During periods of heightened wildlife movement, particularly the monsoon, district administrations issue prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Such orders can restrict public gatherings in animal corridors, roadside commercial activities and other activities that could obstruct wildlife movement.

Motorists are also required to avoid unnecessary honking, loud music and the use of bright headlights that could disturb or disorient animals crossing the highway, particularly after sunset.

The National Green Tribunal has also prescribed an environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 in cases of over-speeding in the Kaziranga stretch, over and above penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.

These measures are aimed at reducing wildlife casualties and ensuring safer movement of vehicles through one of India's most important wildlife habitats.

Elevated corridor to address safety concerns

The accident has also brought renewed attention to the long-pending need for wildlife-friendly highway infrastructure through Kaziranga.

The Centre has approved the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project, involving the four-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of NH-715 at an estimated cost of Rs 6,956 crore.

The project includes a 34.5-km elevated wildlife corridor designed to facilitate uninterrupted movement of animals between Kaziranga National Park and the Karbi Anglong hills.

The highway project, covering approximately 85.6 km, also includes bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, along with bridges, flyovers and other infrastructure.

The elevated stretch is expected to allow vehicles to pass above while animals move underneath, reducing the risk of wildlife-vehicle collisions and improving road safety.

However, until the project is completed, strict enforcement of existing traffic regulations remains crucial along the Kaziranga stretch.

The exact sequence of events leading to Friday's collision is yet to be established. Police and district administration officials have reached the accident site and are investigating the incident.

The injured passengers were initially taken to the nearby Kohora Model Hospital, while those in critical condition were shifted to the Bokakhat Civil Hospital. Police and security personnel were involved in rescue operations.

Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapaneel Deka confirmed that at least 23 people had initially died, but the death toll subsequently rose to 26.

Meanwhile, demands for accountability and a comprehensive probe are gathering momentum, with people seeking clarity on the role of the driver, the vehicle's carrying capacity, compliance with speed restrictions and the enforcement of traffic regulations along the Kaziranga stretch of NH-715.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff