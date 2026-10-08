Unaccounted Cash Worth Over Rs 1.5 Crore Seized From Car In Hansi

Hansi Police have seized over Rs 1.5 crore in unaccounted cash from a car, leading to an Income Tax investigation into the source of the funds.

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Key Points Over Rs 1.5 crore in cash was recovered from a car in Hansi district on Thursday.

The seizure occurred during a checking operation on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Three individuals from Sirsa and Fatehabad were questioned as they could not explain the cash source.

A letter has been sent to the Directorate of Income Tax Investigation, Rohtak, for further inquiry.

The recovered cash and the car have been seized by Hansi Police.

Over Rs 1.5 crore in cash have been recovered from a car during a checking operation in Hansi district, police said on Thursday.

Inspector Sunita said on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a white car was stopped at a checkpoint on Jind Road for inspection.

Investigation Into Unaccounted Funds

During the search, the cash was recovered from two bags kept inside the car. Following this, the car's three occupants were questioned.

The individuals, hailing from Sirsa and Fatehabad, could neither provide a satisfactory explanation about its source nor produce the necessary documentation, police said.

Consequently, a letter was sent to the Directorate of Income Tax Investigation, Rohtak, to investigate the source of the funds.

According to the Hansi Police spokesperson, the recovered cash and the car have been seized, and the three individuals were being questioned.